Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was nominated for the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week award for games played from April 1-7.

Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 15 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 6.3 blocks on 41% shooting from the field in three games. He registered a double-double in each game and neared a quadruple-double with 23 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocks and eight assists on April 2.

Kyrie Irving took home the award in the Western Conference.

The No. 1 pick led all players in blocks on the week and was fourth in rebounding. He was the only rookie nominated for the award and joined Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and Rudy Gobert as the other candidates.

Wembanyama is averaging 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 69 games with the Spurs. He has the most 30-point games (10) by a rookie since Trae Young in the 2018-19 season and is the only rookie to register a triple-double (2) this season.

The 7-footer leads the league in blocks and is 19th in steals. He ranks third in defensive box plus-minus (plus-3.2), sixth in defensive win shares (4.2) and 10th in rebounds. He also has the most games with at least five blocks (23); the next highest player has nine (Brook Lopez).

Wembanyama is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year after a tremendous year with the Spurs. He has exceeded expectations and has established himself as a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

