Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama fined for postgame action in Knicks win

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday following a 130-126 overtime win over the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Wembanyama held onto the ball as time expired in the overtime session, then promptly let it go to celebrate with the home crowd.

Wembanyama joked in his postgame press conference that “somebody else” would pay for it, likely not aware of the penalty for throwing the ball into the stands. The fine will now automatically be deducted from his next paycheck.

Victor Wembanyama on if he's going to pay for the basketball he chucked into the stands: "Nah, somebody else is going to pay for it."

Wembanyama recorded a career-high 40 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in the win. He became the first rookie to register a 40-20 game since Shaquille O’Neal had 46 points and 21 rebounds with the Orlando Magic on Feb. 16, 1993.

He is the second-youngest player with such a stat line (20 years, 85 days).

The epic display by Wembanyama was likely enough to be one of the top performances across the league, but the 7-footer was outdueled by Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who had a career-high 61 points. It was the sixth-highest output in the NBA this season.

Wembanyama is averaging 21 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.2 steals on 46.8% shooting from the field in 65 games. He leads the NBA in blocks and also tops the rookie class in points, rebounds and steals this season.

