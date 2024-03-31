Spurs' Victor Wembanyama fined $25K by NBA for throwing ball into stands vs. Knicks

The NBA fined Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 after he threw the ball into the stands after an overtime win over the Knicks. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama has hit another important milestone in his young NBA career: his first fine.

The NBA announced Sunday that the San Antonio Spurs rookie has been fined $25,000 for throwing the basketball into the stands against the New York Knicks.

The Spurs and Knicks faced off on Friday, a 130-126 overtime win for San Antonio. As the clock ran out, Wembanyama hugged the ball with both arms, appearing to try to keep it away from the Knicks' Jalen Brunson. Then he tossed the ball to the Spurs home crowd.

pic.twitter.com/maLEXnpoAI — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 31, 2024

Brunson had just scored an incredible 61 points for the Knicks, who ended up losing by just four despite his individual effort. That win gave the Spurs their third win in their last five games. Of course, the Spurs have the third-worst record in the NBA, but even small victories are victories.