Ange Postecoglou's attack, attack, attack tactics at Spurs come unstuck against Aston Villa

Postecoglou refuses to give up on his attacking instincts - Reuters/PETER CZIBORRA

Not since the days of Ossie Ardiles’ ‘famous five’ have Tottenham Hotspur fans seen their team sent out quite like this and yet Ange Postecoglou’s side have now lost three successive Premier League games and slipped out of the top four.

Aston Villa, under the excellent Unai Emery, leapfrogged Spurs thanks to an Ollie Watkins winner. Postecoglou’s philosophy of attack, attack, attack did not come off this time.

Emery’s side may have been slightly fortunate to take all three points, but they recovered well from going behind and had strength in depth from the bench that Postecoglou can only dream about.

Postecoglou could only name eight substitutes and two of those were goalkeepers, while Emery had the likes of Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey to call on.

Postecoglou was told by one of his best mates that he “had to meet Ardiles and Villa” when he took the Spurs head coach job. He revealed over the weekend that he has already met Ardiles and Postecoglou channelled the spirit of the ex-Tottenham player and manager for this game.

Facing a defensive and midfield crisis, with his first-choice centre-backs and central midfielders ruled out, Postecoglou did just what Ardiles would have: threw in more attacking players.

Postecoglou’s ‘famous five’ were Heung-Min Son, Brennan Johnson, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski and Giovani Lo Celso, who opened the scoring.

Spurs' waves of attack initially paid dividends - Shutterstock/NEIL HALL

The Australian did not bother with any natural centre-backs and returning left-back Destiny Udogie parked himself as a second centre-forward next to Son when Tottenham were in possession.

Postecoglou’s team selection not only took the Tottenham fans by surprise, but also caught out Villa with Emery having to throw away all his homework.

Spurs should have been out of sight by the end of the first half and yet the lack of centre-backs caught up with them in first-half stoppage time.

Starting like a train, Tottenham should have taken a third-minute lead when Udogie lobbed the ball over the bar after being sent through by Pedro Porro.

Kulusevski then somehow hit the post after being given a good sight of goal by Son, as Villa made mistake after mistake at the back.

Pau Torres headed a great chance wide for Villa during a wild opening 10 minutes and that proved to be a warning for what was to follow.

Son was inches from heading Tottenham into the lead before Lo Celso scored his first Premier League goal for over three years.

Villa failed to deal with a corner that dropped to Lo Celso on the edge of the area and his shot deflected off Diego Carlos and past goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The visitors thought they had hit back straight away but a Watkins header was ruled out for a tight offside following a VAR check.

Tottenham’s momentum was knocked by yet another injury, as Rodrigo Bentancur, making his first start since February, had to be replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, after being fouled by Matty Cash.

Cash was shown a yellow card and Son had a goal correctly ruled out for office before Tottenham’s makeshift centre-backs were caught out deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Douglas Luiz sent in a wonderful free-kick from the right and Torres was able to use his aerial advantage to head past Guglielmo Vicario.

Torres, right, opened the scoring deep into first-half injury time - Reuters/PETER CZIBORRA

Emery celebrated wildly and it was no surprise that the Villa head coach reshuffled his side at the break, sending on Bailey and Tielemans, and Bailey struck the post shortly after the restart.

Son had another goal ruled out for offside, before Watkins put Villa into the lead just after the hour mark. The striker played a brilliant one-two with Tielemans before finishing smartly to send the travelling fans wild.

Ollie Watkins (left) celebrates putting Aston Villa ahead, after Pau Torres had earlier equalised - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Vicario made a good save from a Lucas Digne free-kick and from the resulting corner Watkins headed just past the far post.

Martinez made a brilliant double save in the 73rd minute, first from Son and then Hojbjerg, and Son completed a hat-trick of disallowed goals with five minutes remaining. Porro’s shot rebounded back off the post, but replays showed the South Korean had been standing in an offside position before prodding in the rebound.

Postecoglou threw yet another attacker on, sending on Alejo Veliz to replace Lo Celso, but Villa held on and moved ahead of Spurs into fourth place.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky Sports

“A tough outcome but I couldn’t be happier with the way the boys played. I’m really proud of them, I thought we played some fantastic football and on another day we would’ve won comfortably. I can’t fault the effort they put into the game. “There’s no frustration. We played well and as a manager that’s all you can ask for. Sometimes the outcomes don’t go the way you want but as a manager I want the players committed to what we are trying to do and they were all totally committed. “On another day we would’ve had a few goals but it was a combination of outstanding goalkeeping and woodwork. From my perspective all I can ask is what they gave. The players played an outstanding game of football and as a manager that’s all we can ask for.”

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins speaking to the BBC

“We didn’t have the best of starts, we were lucky to come in at 1-1. That goal right before half-time was a massive boost for us and it was crucial really. “I don’t think there’s been a game where we haven’t created chances. We have a big belief in ourselves. We had plenty of opportunities to score and we came away with the three points, which is massive for us. “The games are coming thick and fast now but when you’re on a good run, like we are, that’s what you want. I think all the lads are looking forward to it.”

Success for Aston Villa

The visitors won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2-0 earlier this year and they take the three points away from north London once again this afternoon.

Three straight defeats for Tottenham

5 - Tottenham are only the fifth side in Premier League history to lose three consecutive games despite going 1-0 ahead in all three, and first since Leicester City in December 2014, whose third game was also against Aston Villa. Slip. pic.twitter.com/lDDUQy3UFI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2023

Watkins' winning goal

Created by Tielemans, scored by Watkins! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/wAFiAWeYNm — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 26, 2023

FT: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

That is it at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Aston Villa have come from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 with Ollie Watkins netting the winner. Aston Villa move ahead of Tottenham and replace the home side in fourth place.

VICTORY IN NORTH LONDON! 😍



again. pic.twitter.com/6OLd7eT2AB — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 26, 2023

90+4 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Aston Villa win the header but it goes out for a corner. Emerson meets it at the front post but Son cannot quite get on the end of it. Tottenham will have another corner though but Martinez catches Kulusevski’s delivery.

90+3 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Tottenham are going to have another free-kick in a similar position to the one a few minutes ago after Torres fouls Veliz. Once again Porro will take. Can he put in a better delivery? No, the ball is headed away but Tottenham then win another free-kick moments later on the left...

90 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Luiz takes down Kulusevski and Tottenham are awarded a free-kick five yards outside the Aston Villa penalty area. There will be six minutes of additional time. Porro takes the free-kick but is too heavy and misses all the Tottenham players. A wasted opportunity for Tottenham.

Unai Emery is making a double change as Watkins and McGinn are replaced by Duran and Ramsey, who is back from injury.

Hat-trick of offside goals for Son

Son now has a hat-trick of disallowed goals. Porro’s shot hits the post and Son slots home the rebound but he was in an offside position.

Ange Postecoglou makes a switch of Argentinians as Veliz replaces Lo Celso.

83 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Tottenham have a corner on the left but it is wasted as Martinez is able to easily catch the delivery.

81 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Kamara has an effort from range which is saved by Vicario. McGinn keeps it alive and dinks it to the far post where Watkins meets it. But his header from a couple of yards out misses the target. Watkins is then booked for dissent.

Ollie Watkins comes from very close to scoring his second of the game - Julian Finney/Getty Images

80 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

That is so poor from Johnson. He is set free down the left and is in so much space to dribble into the Aston Villa box. But he cannot find any of his teammates and the ball ends up out of play for a goal-kick to Aston Villa.

74 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Kulusevski dribbles and dribbles right into the Aston Villa box but his shot is saved by Martinez.

73 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Two chances in quick succession for Tottenham. Johnson has the first effort which is saved by Martinez and then Hojbjerg has a shot from distance well saved again by the Argentinian goalkeeper.

70 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Digne’s free-kick looks like it might be destined for the back of the net but Vicario gets across to parry it behind for a corner. Watkins gets his head on the corner around five yards out but it goes just wide. He should have done better there and that could have been 3-1 to the away side.

Skipp has replaced Gil for Tottenham.

69 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Aston Villa have a free-kick centrally not far outside the Tottenham box...

68 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Tottenham have a corner on the left after Martinez’s save from a deflected Porro strike. The corner finds Davies inside the six-yard box but he heads over. How did he miss the target?

Ben Davies heads over from close-range - John Walton/PA

66 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Kulusevski and Tottenham want a penalty for foul by Digne. VAR does check but Digne got the ball and it is play on.

GOAL! Watkins gives Villa the lead

Aston Villa were dominated in that first half but they are now ahead. Watkins plays a one-two with Tielemans, who came on at half-time, and strikes past Vicario to give the visitors the lead for the first time today.

60 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 1

Chance for McGinn. Vicario comes running out of his goal and heads the ball as he is outside his box. The ball falls to McGinn 35 yards out and tries lifting it into an empty net but his effort goes over the bar.

Son offside again

Son has a second goal ruled out for offside this afternoon. Johnson plays the ball across to Son to slot home but the Welshman was offside before the assist.

56 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 1

After brilliant work by McGinn in the centre of the pitch, Watkins is in a great position in the box on the left but at the crucial moment he stumbles and the chance is gone.

54 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 1

Tottenham now come close to retaking the lead. Kulusevski is sent free on the counter-attack down the left. He finds Son in the box and then gets it back. First time he plays it across to the far post but Johnson on the stretch cannot quite get on the end of it. Had he done so it likely would have been an easy finish.

Brennan Johnson could not quite get on the end of a Dejan Kulusevski's cross - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

51 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 1

Aston Villa counter and they nearly take the lead. Bailey takes the ball to the edge of the Tottenham box and cuts onto his preferred left foot. He curls one towards the far corner and Vicario is very lucky as his save comes back off the post and into his arms. His save was weak and he was lucky that it hit the post rather than ending up in the back of his own net.

Leon Bailey's effort came back off the post - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

49 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 1

Tottenham have a couple of corners in quick succession and eventually Son heads over the bar. He should have done better there and hit the target.

48 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 1

Tottenham have a free-kick in a dangerous area on the right just outside the box. It is put into a good area by Porro but Martinez manages to punch it away.

46 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 1

Unai Emery made a double change at the break, with Cash and Diaby coming off for Tielemans and Bailey. Cash was on a yellow card and Diaby was fairly anonymous.

Second half

45 minutes remaining in north London. The game is finely poised at 1-1 at the start of this second half.

Aston Villa lucky?

There were some issues with VAR at the start of the game but it was operational in the first half when, by the looks of the replays, Diego Carlos was very lucky not to give away a penalty and potentially a red card for an elbow on Gil. It was easy to miss because all the attention was on the ball and whether Konsa had deliberately handled the ball. But Aston Villa can count themselves very lucky that the incident was not picked up.

HT: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 1

The whistle is blown and it is level at the break. Lo Celso’s deflected strike gave Tottenham the lead but Torres’ header late in the half means it is 1-1 at half-time.

Goal stands

VAR says Torres is onside. Tottenham should have probably put this game to bed by now with the chances they have had but it is all square.

What a delivery. What a header. 😍 pic.twitter.com/GdF5VHf8M1 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 26, 2023

GOAL! Aston Villa level through Torres

It is 1-1 seconds before the whistle. Aston Villa have a free-kick just inside Tottenham’s half on the right and Luiz sends it into a very dangerous area. Torres meets it around eight yards out and powers home the header. VAR is checking for offside...

Pau Torres (far right) equalises for Aston Villa just before the break - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

45+5 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham are lucky there. A back-pass towards Vicario is a light one and he is just able to get it away before Watkins could intercept.

45 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 0

There are six minutes of additional time at the end of this first half. Porro is down rolling around and Tottenham are demanding a free-kick and a second yellow card for Kamara. But the replays show that Kamara got the ball and the referee made the right decision there.

Son offside

Son races through on goal and curls it into the back of the net past Martinez but the flag is up for offside. Replays show he was offside so an easy decision for VAR.

Son thought he had extended Tottenham's lead but he was offside - Julian Finney/Getty Images

43 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa have a corner on the left but it is headed away and Tottenham are awarded a free-kick anyway for a foul.

40 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 0

Cash needs to be careful. He is adjudged to have fouled Udogie and is already on a yellow card. The Tottenham players and fans want a red card for Cash but that would have been harsh to give him a second yellow for that. Cash’s teammate McGinn though does go into the book for dissent.

38 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 0

Kamara joins his teammate Cash in the book after hacking down Lo Celso, which means he will miss Aston Villa’s next Premier League game against Bournemouth.

35 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 0

Kulusevski comes close to extending Tottenham’s lead. He cuts in onto his left and sends a curler towards the far post but it goes just wide.

31 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 0

Bentancur has tried to continue but he is down on the ground again and will have to be replaced. Hojbjerg is coming on in his place.

Rodrigo Bentancur had to go off injured, to be replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

27 minutes: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 0

Cash is the first man into the book today for a foul on Bentancur. The Tottenham players want more than a yellow but a booking is a suitable punishment. Bentancur is still down, having only recently returned from a long-term knee injury.

No goal

After a three-minute review, VAR decides Watkins is offside and the goal does not stand.

Ollie Watkins' goal was ruled out by VAR for offside - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

VAR check still ongoing

It looks like Watkins is slightly offside before heading in but VAR is still checking...

Has Watkins equalised?

Aston Villa are level just moments later or are they?

GOAL! Lo Celso gives Tottenham the lead

Tottenham are ahead and deserve to be. Lo Celso is on the edge of the box and a corner finds its way to him. He takes it first time and his strike deflects off Carlos’ thigh and past Martinez. If it had not taken a deflection you would think Martinez would have been able to make the save. 1-0 Tottenham.

Giovani Lo Celso gives Tottenham the lead - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

21 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

Should Son have got his head on that? Gil plays a great ball in from the left but Son cannot get his head to it. Watching the replays he probably should have and he was only five yards out.

18 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham waste another good opportunity. Porro is played through and tries to find Son but it is blocked and cleared away. Aston Villa’s high-line is being exposed by Tottenham but the hosts are yet to fully take advantage.

17 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa are creating their own problems at the moment. They are taking huge risks at the back and taking too long on the ball. Tottenham are pressing high and reaping the rewards by winning the ball high up the pitch. But the game remains scoreless.

15 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

Another chance but another offside for Tottenham. The ball is played through to Kulusevski one-on-one with Martinez, who saves Kulusevski’s effort. The flag does then go up.

13 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

How has Son missed that? Porro finds him unmarked eight yards out in ample space but he blazes it over the bar off-balance. It would not have counted anyway as Porro initially was offside in the build-up to that chance.

Son Heung-min missed a glorious chance but the offside flag did go up - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

11 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

Johnson fires the ball across the box in an attempt to find Son at the back post but crucially for Aston Villa it is blocked.

7 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

Another chance for Tottenham. A clever flick from Kulusevski finds Gil in the box but his shot is saved by Martinez.

5 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

There could have been three goals so far in this game and this time it is Aston Villa who could have scored. A free-kick is launched a long way from the left-hand side and it finds Torres at the back post. He heads it back across goal but it just goes past the post.

4 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

How has Kulusevski not scored? He cuts onto his left foot inside the Aston Villa box and is around eight yards out. He goes for the far corner but his shot comes back off the post. That should have nestled in the back of the box.

Dejan Kulusevski should have scored inside the first five minutes but his shot hit the post - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

3 minutes: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham should take the lead. Porro plays a great long ball in behind the Aston Villa defence and Udogie, up from full-back, is one-on-one. But as Martinez comes out of his goal, Udogie lifts the ball over the keeper but also over the bar and he wastes a glorious chance.

Destiny Udogie had a good early chance but he lifted his shot over the bar - John Walton/PA

1 minute: Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa are not far away from taking the lead inside 30 seconds but Tottenham manage to just clear their lines from inside their own penalty area.

Kick-off

We are under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fourth vs fifth. Tottenham vs Aston Villa.

Minute applause

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium rises to pay tribute to Terry Venables, who played 115 times for Tottenham and then won the FA Cup as their manager in 1991.

Remembering Terry Venables 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4KysiO2V5M — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2023

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we will be getting under way in around five minutes. There will be a minute’s applause before the game starts to remember Terry Venables.

Reminder of the team news

Tottenham: Vicario, Royal, Davies, Porro, Udogie, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Johnson, Gil, Son.

Subs: Austin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dier, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington, Forster.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Carlos, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Kamara,Watkins.

Subs: Tielemans, Moreno, Lenglet, Duran, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Olsen.

More tributes to El Tel

Incredibly sad to hear about Terry Venables. A great man who always made time for my family. He could give me a rollocking at half time, but still make me feel on top of the world.



He was the best Manager I played for.



God bless Gaffer & thank you. ❤️#RIPTerryVenables pic.twitter.com/746mq455XS — Neil Ruddock (@RealRazor) November 26, 2023

Rest in peace Terry Venables… Incredible manager and an even better man. One of the all time greatest England managers, very fortunate to play under him, will be missed 🌹 ❤️ — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) November 26, 2023

Son vital for Tottenham

He is always a vital figure for Tottenham, but especially with the number of absentees for the hosts today Son’s importance to the side is huge.

Ramsey back

Jacob Ramsey is back on the bench for Aston Villa this afternoon after returning from injury.

Back in the squad. ✅ pic.twitter.com/RffeGFYTnZ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 26, 2023

01:32 PM GMT

01:27 PM GMT

No Englishmen

0 - Spurs have named a starting XI containing no English representatives for only the second time in the Premier League, with the other instance coming in January 2021 against Brighton. Global. pic.twitter.com/WCzria9xgg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2023

01:23 PM GMT

England manager Gareth Southgate pays tribute to El Tel

“Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity, but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager. “Tactically excellent, he had a wonderful manner, capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star. He was open minded, forward thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history. “A brilliant man, who made people feel special, I’m very sad to hear of his passing and my thoughts are with Yvette and all of his family.”

No recognised centre-back in Tottenham starting XI

Ange Postecoglou has reacted to Tottenham’s centre-back crisis by dropping his only available natural centre-back.

Eric Dier starts on the bench. With right-back Emerson Royal partnering left-back Ben Davis in the centre of defence.

And in true Ange-style, the absence of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr has resulted in neither Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg or Oliver Kipp starting.

Instead, Ange has gone full attack with Bryan Gil starting along with Giovani Lo Celso, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son.

Full team news

Tottenham have made four changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Wolves before the international break.

Destiny Udogie returns after injury and suspension, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil and Giovani lo Celso also come in. Yves Bissouma is suspended and Pape Matar Sarr has a minor injury.

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Royal, Davies, Porro, Udogie, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Johnson, Gil, Son.

Subs: Austin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dier, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington, Forster.

Aston Villa have made just the one change to the side which won 3-1 at home to Fulham, with Diego Carlos replacing Youri Tielemans.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Carlos, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Kamara,Watkins.

Subs: Tielemans, Moreno, Lenglet, Duran, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Olsen.

More tributes

RIP Terry Venables 🙏🏻

Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/yiroWJ8VWj — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 26, 2023

Extremely sad news the great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP Boss. I owe you so much. You were amazing. 🙏🏻🥲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 26, 2023

RIP to the man who gave me the opportunity to fulfil a boyhood dream with my England debut - the legend Terry Venables !!😭 — Rob Lee (@7RobLee) November 26, 2023

Tottenham players arriving

01:01 PM GMT

Aston Villa team news

Tottenham team news

Tributes pouring in for El Tel

So sorry to hear the news of my very first England coach, Terry Venables. A man who gave me a chance to play for my country and became without a shadow of doubt my number one England coach in my whole career.



There were three things that were important to me about Venables. The… pic.twitter.com/J7QWMcOvmp — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 26, 2023

Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed.… — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2023

Gutted to hear Terry Venables has passed away. Top player & a fantastic manager 👏🏼👏🏼 I got to know the person & he was a great bloke. Great memories of being with him in his club Scribes in Kensington back in the late 90s. RIP Terry 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/k0uV2Bc5fC — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 26, 2023

Venables dies aged 80

Football has been shocked by the news in the last hour that Terry Venables has died aged 80. El Tel played 115 times for today’s hosts Tottenham and then went on to manage them for four years between 1987 and 1991, winning the FA Cup. It is sure to be an emotional afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You can read more about Venables’ life here.

The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.



Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will… pic.twitter.com/ot67eolKJl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables at the age of 80.



Having won two senior caps as a player, Terry went onto manage the #ThreeLions between 1994 and 1996 - proudly leading us to the semi-finals of Euro 96.



Our thoughts and condolences are with… pic.twitter.com/e1zzUpCZCn — England (@England) November 26, 2023

Postecoglou sticking to his guns

It is fourth vs fifth in north London this afternoon as Tottenham take on Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Aston Villa can jump ahead of the hosts with a victory today whilst Tottenham with a win can move level on points with second-placed Manchester City, who drew 1-1 with third-placed Liverpool yesterday.

Tottenham suffered back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Wolves before the international break. However Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is backing his style of play, not matter what the results are.

“The last two results haven’t been great but I guess my point is, as I’ve said all along, we’re at the beginning of trying to build something.

“It’s always important wherever I’ve been that in the early stages, you stay really focused on that and the kind of football we want to play and not allow short-term results, good or bad, to influence how you’re going.

Ange Postecoglou is backing his philosophy, not matter what the result is - Carl Recine/Reuters

“People will always question and scrutinise our approach, I understand that. It’s not really about me to try and convince people about what we’re going to do, it’s more about internally, making sure the players and staff, stay on course.”

Tottenham will have defender Destiny Udogie back available after injury and suspension but will be without the suspended duo of Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma. They are also without James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, who are likely to be out until the New Year.

With the likes of Maddison and van de Ven sidelined, Postecoglou has urged other players to take advantage of this opportunity.

“The back four is the major issue for us at the moment. We’re really low on depth there, midfield as well. That’s just the period we’re going through at the moment.

“We’ve got a lot of absences, our numbers are down, but it’s also a time when other guys get an opportunity.

“In this early phase, it’s about trying to expose as many people as we can to see how we cope playing our football under stress when there are changes and against different types of opposition.”

Meanwhile Aston Villa went into the break with a 3-1 home victory over Fulham. Last season Aston Villa did the double over Tottenham; a 2-1 home win back in May and a 2-0 away win on this ground on New Year’s Day.