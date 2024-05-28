Spurs in talks to extend Werner's loan

[PA Media]

Tottenham are in talks with RB Leipzig to extend Timo Werner's loan deal by a further season.

The striker, 28, is now expected to extend his stay to at least 18 months after scoring twice and adding three assists in 13 league appearances last season.

Spurs are expected to renew his loan rather than exercise an option to buy for around £15m.

Tottenham previously agreed to cover Werner's full wages and will likely do the same next season.

Spurs finished fifth in manager Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge, qualifying for the Europa League in the process.