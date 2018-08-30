Spurs sign second-rounder Chimezie Metu to three-year deal

The Spurs signed Dante Cunningham using the bi-annual exception, even though his salary would have fit into the remaining portion of their mid-level exception. This means San Antonio won’t get the bi-annual exception next year.

So, why did the Spurs do it? So they could save the mid-level exception for another player on a contract longer than two years, the most allowed by the bi-annual exception.

That player: Second-rounder Chimezie Metu.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and second-round pick Chimezie Metu have agreed on a three-year rookie deal. Team is high on the former USC standout.





Metu, the No. 49 pick, was selected near the cutoff for when players get standard contracts or two-way deals or not signed at all. Especially with San Antonio and especially considering his wrist injury, it seemed unlikely Metu would get a standard contract. Good for him for beating the odds. Considering the circumstances, I’d be shocked if this is fully guaranteed, though.

Expect the athletic big to still spend plenty of time with the Spurs’ minor-league affiliate. He’ll just get paid better.