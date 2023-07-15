‘The Spurs Up Show’ predicts Auburn’s 2023 record

There is still plenty of time before Auburn kicks off the season against UMass. So, why not… here’s another schedule prediction story.

This one comes from Spurs Up Show, a podcast that is oriented toward South Carolina fans. Each day, the hosts of the show shared their record predictions for each SEC team on Twitter. Recently, Auburn was brought into the discussion.

The guys at Spurs Up Show do not see the Tigers competing for the SEC West championship, but they do expect Auburn to improve upon their 2022 fate and reach a bowl game.

Here’s a rundown of how Spurs Up Show predicts Auburn’s 2023 schedule shaking out.

Sept. 2 vs. UMass

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

As most would expect, Spurs Up Show predicts the Tigers to kick off the Hugh Freeze campaign with a win over UMass. It will be a great warm up game before their cross-country trek to California the following week.

Sept. 9 at Cal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

This should be the first “quality” win of the Hugh Freeze era. The Bears finished 4-8 last season, and could be heading toward a similar path again this season. It would be a great chance for Auburn to win its first game over a Power Five opponent since 2019.

Sept. 16 vs. Samford

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

The Tigers should be 3-0 after the Samford game, which will be a great appetizer for the SEC opener. Maybe by this point, Hugh Freeze will have his rotations set across the board.

Sept. 23 at Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

What a win this would be for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. Texas A&M has high expectations this season, and some have called this game a “make-or-break” game for the Aggies. Honestly, this could be viewed as the same for Auburn as well, as the Tigers will play Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss over its three ensuing games.

Sept. 30 vs. Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

Honestly, this is a fair prediction. It will be hard for any team to challenge the two-time defending champions who return a loaded roster yet again. It will be interesting to see how well Auburn stays with Georgia, however.

Oct. 14 at LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

LSU surprised many college football fans last season by winning 10 games and beating Alabama on its way to an SEC west championship. The Bayou Bengals are expected to challenge Alabama again this season, so expect LSU to give everything they have at Tiger Stadium to kick off the October slate.

Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

This is one of three “toss-up” games in my opinion, joining Texas A&M and Arkansas. This game could go either way, but Auburn playing the Rebels at home should give them an advantage. Not to mention, this will be an entertaining game as Lane Kiffin returns to Auburn following his role in Auburn’s coaching search last year.

Oct. 28 vs Mississippi State

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

This game will feature two first-year head coaches duking it out. Mississippi State has a great quarterback, but he will have to navigate the season under a new offensive coordinator and a new scheme. Auburn should have the advantage here due to progression.

Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

This seems to be a head-scratcher, but I can see why Spurs Up can see the Commodores winning this one. Vanderbilt won five games last season, and hopes to reach the magic sixth win in 2023 in order to become bowl eligible. Spurs Up predicts Vanderbilt to win just one SEC game this season, Auburn at home. Personally, I do not see Auburn dropping this game, but the Tigers can not take Vanderbilt too lightly.

Nov. 11 at Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

Another toss-up game on Auburn’s schedule is their date with Arkansas in November. The Razorbacks have the best QB/RB tandem in the SEC, but managed to just win seven games last season. The Hogs will feature a new offensive coordinator in Dan Enos this season, so it will all come down to which program adjusts to their new schemes the most by this game.

Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

Auburn should earn another win in their appetizer game ahead of the Iron Bowl. It will be a great chance for starters to rest and for reserve players to earn more experience.

Nov. 25 at Alabama

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

Hugh Freeze was hired in part due to his success against Alabama during his time at Ole Miss. I have no doubt that he will find success against the Crimson Tide again, but it may have to be another season or two until then. Alabama has plenty of NFL talent and aspirations to return to the College Football Playoffs. If Alabama can straighten out its quarterback situation, the Crimson Tide will once again be a top-five team.

Final record

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics

Prediction: 6-6 (2-6)

When looking back at Auburn’s recent history, fans would welcome a 6-6 final record. However, the 6-6 record would need to feature signs of improvement. If Auburn’s six wins are similar to what was exhibited in the Harsin years, Auburn fans may be frustrated by the end of the year.

