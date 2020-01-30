Spurs send Rose, Walker-Peters out on loan

You get a full-back, you get a full-back, and you get a full-back!

Tottenham has sprinkled a pair of full-backs elsewhere around the Premier League by sending Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters out on loan.

Walker-Peters’ move is confirmed, with the 22-year-old moving to Southampton until the end of the season. The right-back has had very few opportunities this season, with Jose Mourinho preferring Serge Aurier as well as young Japhet Tanganga. At Southampton, there will be far more chances for the Spurs youth product to see the field with Cedric moving to Arsenal on loan.

Rose, who will be 30 years old this summer, heads to Newcastle United on loan in a move that is not yet confirmed but heavily reported, including from the Guardian who reports that Newcastle will pay a $2.6 million loan fee, with an option to make the move permanent this summer. BBC Sport has also reported news of the loan. Rose has logged just a single Premier League start for Spurs and three total appearances since the start of November. Young arrival Ryan Sessegnon has earned more playing time under Jose Mourinho, pushing Rose to the peripheral. There were reports of a training ground bust-up between Mourinho and Rose last week, but the manager denied those.

He will arrive at Newcastle as a likely starter thanks to a host of injuries clearing the way. Both Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are out for the season, causing Steve Bruce to fit Matt Ritchie into the left wing-back position lat time out against Everton.