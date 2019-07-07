Spurs reportedly sign Marcus Morris for two-years, $20 million; make series of moves

San Antonio had been quiet throughout free agency, then in a couple of hours were suddenly the team making all the moves on Saturday afternoon. They addressed some needs they had going into the summer.

The most significant move: Signing Marcus Morris for two years, $20 million. Shams Charania of the Athletic broke that one.

Free agent forward Marcus Morris has agreed to a two-year, $20M deal with the San Antonio Spurs, with a second-year player option, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019





The Spurs wanted some shooting, versatility, and better defense at the four, and they landed all that in one package with Morris. He is a solid veteran four who can shoot the three (37.5 percent last season), can score in the post, but mostly brings a lot of grit and defense that the Spurs could use. Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season in Boston.

The Spurs also gave DeMarre Carroll a better contract, but in doing so had to give up a locker room favorite Davis Bertans.

The Spurs and agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports reworked free agent F DeMarre Carroll's deal to make it three-years, $21M, Bartelstein tells ESPN. The original agreement was two-years, $13M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019





Spurs are finalizing a trade to send F Davis Bertans to the Wizards, league sources tell ESPN. Bertans will be absorbed into an exception, allowing Spurs to complete deal for DeMarre Carroll. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019





San Antonio made the playoffs last season in spite of a defense that was 19th in the league last season. These additions, plus Dejounte Murray getting healthy and Rudy Gay returning, gives the Spurs an improved defense without sacrificing much, if any, offense. San Antonio got a little better, and Gregg Popovich will undoubtedly get the most out of them.