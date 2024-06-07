Spurs to release seven players off the back of hugely progressive campaign

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the news that seven players will be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

The Lilywhites confirmed their end of season released list via a post on their official club website this morning.

It has been revealed that Shelina Zadorsky, Ramona Petzelberger, Ellie Brazil, Ria Percival, Asmita Ale, Gracie Pearse and Nikola Karczewska are all moving on. There are no real surprises amongst Spurs’ exit list. Zadorsky, Percival, Ale, Pearse and Karczewska all spent time out on loan this season while Petzelberger and Brazil’s playing minutes were limited.

Canadian international defender Zadorsky is the highest-profile departure. She has made 73 appearances for Spurs in all competitions over a four-year spell in North London. New Zealand international Percival made 70 appearances in a Spurs shirt while full-back Ale was given 44 outings. Forward Karczewska enjoyed a productive first season at Spurs before heading out on loan this term while Petzelberger and Brazil have played lesser roles, largely due to injuries. Youngster Pearse has spent much of her senior career gaining experience in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Spurs boss Robert Vilahamn is expected to make some new additions to his squad this summer off the back of the club’s successful season in 2023/2024. The club are keen to continue their steady growth in 2024/2025.