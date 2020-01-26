Spurs, Raptors open game with shot-clock violations to honor No. 24 Kobe Bryant (video)

A simple number retirement wasn’t enough to honor Kobe Bryant’s monumental career. The Lakers found the perfect solution, retiring both his No. 8 and No. 24.

Likewise, commemorating Bryant’s tragically short life warranted far more than a standard moment of silence. The Spurs and Raptors found a perfect solution, each team taking a shot-clock violation to open their game today in memory of Bryant, No. 24.

What a beautifully fitting tribute to an all-time great player.