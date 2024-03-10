Spurs player ratings: Heung-min Son with captain's performance as Micky van de Ven outstanding before injury

Son was at the heart of most things for Spurs at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Tottenham moved to within two points of fourth place with a resounding 4-0 over ten-man Aston Villa in the Midlands.

After a cagey first half, Spurs scored twice in three minutes shortly after the restart, James Maddison converting Pape Sarr's fine cross and Brennan Johnson finishing after John McGinn lost possession in his own half.

The Villa midfielder let his frustration boil over and was dismissed soon after for a rash late challenge on Destiny Udogie.

Heung-min Son finished emphatically late on before setting up substitute Timo Werner to make it 4-0.

Here's how we rated the Spurs players...

Guglielmo Vicario 7

Quick off his line to cut out some dangerous crosses but flapped at a high ball in the final ten minutes, causing a moment of mayhem.

Pedro Porro 8

Involved in the build-up to the first and third goals with neat interchanges with Kulusevski. Raced back to make a couple of important challenges defensively.

Cristian Romero 8

Too hesitant in an early exchange with Ollie Watkins, allowing the forward to race in behind, but sharpened up and made an important block to deny the England forward before half-time. Excellent in possession.

Micky van de Ven 9

Outstanding and comfortably Spurs' best player before injury forced him off at the start of the second half, making a number of important interventions.

Van de Ven was outstanding before being forced off injured (REUTERS)

Destiny Udogie 7

Dealt with the threat of Leon Bailey and then Moussa Diaby down Villa's right and dribbled forward with purpose, drawing the rash challenge from McGinn which saw him sent off.

Pape Sarr 8

Created the breakthrough with a brilliant cross for Maddison to open the scoring after racing behind Villa's high line. He was full of willing running and used the ball well.

Yves Bissouma 7

A couple of loose passes aside, played well at the base of midfield.

Dejan Kulusevski 8

Poor in the first half but was involved in all three of Spurs' goals, illustrating his worth even when he is not at his attacking best. Made Son's goal with a smart run and cross.

James Maddison 8

Took his goal well to cap a lively display after a mixed run of form since returning to injury.

Brennan Johnson 8

Continued his fine form with an excellent finish to double Spurs' lead and played with positive attacking intent throughout. Really starting to look like an excellent signing.

Johnson continues to impress for Spurs (REUTERS)

Heung-min Son 9

Made goals for Johnson and Werner with smart passes and finished emphatically. A captain's performance.

Subs

Radu Dragusin (van de Ven 49') 8

Looked assured in his most significant appearance to date. Comfortable on the ball and made a couple of important interceptions.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Sarr 70') 8

Used the ball smartly and involved in the build-up to the fourth goal.

Timo Werner (Johnson 88') 7

Made it goals in consecutive games with a tidy late finish.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Maddison 88') 7

Helped Spurs to see out a big win.

Not used: Austin, Emerson, Lo Celso, Davies, Scarlett.