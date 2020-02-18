Mourinho thinks Son's season is over

London (AFP) - Korean star Son Heung-min's season could well be over said Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday after the club said the player had fractured his right arm.

The 27-year-old South Korean international forward suffered the injury in the 3-2 Premier League victory over Aston Villa -- in which he scored twice including the late winner -- on Sunday.

Son suffered the injury in a robust first-minute challenge from Villa's Ezri Konsa.

The club did not specify how long Son would be out but Mourinho was pessimistic.

"I'm not going to count on him again this season," Mourinho said at a press conference on the eve of their Champions League Last 16 first leg match with German outfit RB Leipzig.

Mourinho is already without star striker Harry Kane -- side-lined since January with a torn hamstring -- and as the club enters a crucial period. Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is another long-term casualty.

They host Leipzig on Wednesday and play Chelsea in a match that could prove pivotal to the fourth and final Champions League spot.

"Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm," read Spurs statement.

"The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son's rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks."

Mourinho said he would have phrased the statement differently.

"The club wrote a nice statement," he said.

"If I was the one to write the statement I would write different. We miss him," added the 57-year-old Portuguese.

Son was in a rich run of form having scored in each of the last five matches.

With both Kane and Son missing, Lucas Moura or untested Irish youngster Troy Parrott may be required to play as central striker.