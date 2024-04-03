Spurs 'lacked sharpness and energy'

[Getty Images]

Former West Ham United defender Danny Gabbidon says David Moyes' side "nullified" Tottenham with their strong defensive display in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at London Stadium.

Both sides showed endeavour but lacked a cutting edge as the spoils were shared in the London derby.

"This is always a big game between the clubs," said Gabbidon on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"West Ham did not offer much going forward but from a defensive perspective they were very good. They nullified that Tottenham team.

"Neither side deserved to win or lose the game in the end, so it was a fair result.

"Tottenham lacked a bit of sharpness and energy, especially after scoring early on in the game. I thought they would go on and dominate the game. That did not really happen.

"Ange Postecoglou made some changes second half to try to improve their game, but there was no real change. When the final whistle went both sides were puffing after what was an intense game."

