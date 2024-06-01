Spurs keen on Celtic teenager Kelly - gossip

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Manchester United in the race for Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly as the 18-year-old midfielder continues contract talks with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Norwich City are ready to play hardball with Celtic over Adam Idah, with the English Championship side not yet entertaining a permanent sale for the 23-year-old, who impressed on loan in Glasgow. (Football Scotland)

Celtic must keep hold of Kyogo Furuhashi – and push the boat out to land Adam Idah to bolster hopes of making an impression in the Champions League, says former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

