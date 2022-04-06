The Spurs would have helped facilitate DeMar Derozan-to-Lakers move?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles LakersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- DeMar DeRozanLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
“From what I am told, San Antonio was interested in making a deal [to sign-and-trade DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers],” Windhorst said. “But what they wanted and what the Lakers may have wanted may not have — it never got to that point. As you know, Gregg Popovich doesn’t like the Lakers. I don’t think he was going to make it easy. But I do think San Antonio would have done business.”
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Three first half fouls for #Bulls all-star DeMar DeRozan, too.
#Bucks lead 58-43 in the final seconds of the second quarter. – 9:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up his third foul contesting DeMar DeRozan’s lay-in with 1:27 left in the first half. – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis picked up his 11th technical of the season during the break, and DeMar DeRozan gets his first free throw. #Bucks lead the #Bulls 47-31. – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan has had to take 14 shots to get his 12 points. No free throws. #Bucks lead the #Bulls 47-30 with 4:04 to go in the first half. – 8:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen and Khris Middleton lead the #Bucks with seven points each.
DeMar DeRozan and Coby White have six apiece for the #Bulls – 8:41 PM
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
Recently jumped on the @Nike Trained pod. All about speaking your truth
@ApplePodcasts 🎧 https://t.co/mvqhptTUsW
@Spotify 🎧 https://t.co/pSWStkfY9I pic.twitter.com/Iqcz4kktls – 3:39 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. The dynamics of Ben Simmons’ grievance over Sixers’ fines, the Nets outlook & a fair look at Lakers’ reasoning to pass on DeMar DeRozan (w/@Ohm Youngmisuk & @Bobby Marks)
Audio: espn.com/radio/play/_/i…
Video: youtu.be/5rIxBD22908 – 2:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls players’ 3-point shooting since ASB (min. 20 attempts)
Javonte Green — 38.7% (1.6 a/g)
DeMar DeRozan — 38.5% (2.2 a/g)
Zach LaVine — 37.5% (7.1 a/g)
Alex Caruso — 35.3% (2.8 a/g)
Nikola Vucevic — 31.9% (3.8 a/g)
Coby White — 31.4% (5.4 a/g)
Ayo Dosunmu — 28.3% (2.8 a/g) – 10:27 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
All-NBA ballot position oddities:
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard ✅
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward ✅ and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard (????)
LeBron eligible at forward ✅ and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center ✅ ✅ – 9:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Magic Johnson says LeBron James has to take the blame for DeMar DeRozan joining the Bulls
cbssports.com/nba/news/magic… – 6:16 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
DeMar DeRozan face-time Lowry just as he finished his post-game media availability. “I had to make sure my guy made it through his big night.” – 10:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Trae Young: 14.5
6. Luka Doncic: 14.5
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 14.0
9. Ja Morant: 13.6
10. Kevin Durant: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/o28gBYxvuG – 11:02 AM