Spurs' Gregg Popovich has great response to defending Steph Curry

Pop's great response to defending Steph in Spurs' win vs. Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gregg Popovich had plenty of reasons to be happy Saturday night. Entering the day, his San Antonio Spurs were just 7-13 on the season, but extended their win streak to four straight with a 112-107 victory over the Warriors, who were 19-3 going into the night.

But the longtime coach still found frustrations with his team, even with Steph Curry hitting an absurd buzzer-beater from the logo to end the third quarter.

Steph beats the buzzer from the logo 🚨 pic.twitter.com/u6mFXGqb5D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021

"There's only four seconds left, you might want to get up the court because he's got range," Popovich said after the game. "That's part of the learning process, to understand what's going on in the game."

Curry finished the loss with a game-high 27 points. However, it certainly wasn't his best shooting night. Curry scored only 10 points in the first half and was 1-for-11 from the field going into halftime. He made only one of his five 3-point attempts.

But in the third quarter, Curry came alive to 11 points while going 4-for-8 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep. He scored six points in the fourth quarter but was 2-for-9 in the final frame.

So, what was the Spurs' game plan to try and contain Curry? A lot of hope that he'd have an off night.

"I thought we did well until he just decided to do what he wanted to do, and then he did what he wanted to do way better than anything we wanted to do," Popovich said. "It's who he is."

Curry in total went 7-for-28 and 5-for-17 from 3-point range. It was his fourth-worst shooting game of the year and his seventh-worst from 3.

Steph and the Warriors return to action Monday night against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center.

