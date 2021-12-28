Spurs fan ejected after verbally antagonizing Jordan Clarkson: 'He crossed the line'

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was stopped by teammates after walking toward a fan during Monday's 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The fan, who was ejected from the game, was reportedly using "malicious" language toward Clarkson all night.

Clarkson spoke about the incident following the win. He explained that he doesn't mind playful banter with the fans, but this particular fan "crossed the line."

Clarkson did not go into specifics, only saying the fan was being "malicious" and challenging Clarkson.

Clarkson approached the fan following a timeout call in the fourth quarter. Before reaching the bench, Clarkson turned around to confront the fan. Clarkson's teammates and Jazz security got between Clarkson and the fan. Before the timeout was over, the fan was escorted out of the stadium.

Clarkson finished the contest with 23 points and eight rebounds.

LeBron James had fans ejected in Indiana

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was involved in a similar incident in Indiana. James had two fans kicked out of a Pacers game last month due to heckling.

James did not go into specifics on what those fans did, but said they used "obscene gestures and language."

The fans who heckled James reportedly did not face additional penalties from the NBA, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.