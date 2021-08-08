Spurs eye £60m Lautaro Martinez deal - but move raises more questions over Harry Kane's future

Spurs eye £60m deal for Lautaro Martinez - but move raises more questions over Harry Kane's future - REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in a deal that could be worth more than £60 million.

Martinez is also wanted by Arsenal but Tottenham are hopeful of completing a move for a forward who is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting attackers.

The move for Martinez, and the size of the fee that the Argentina international would command, raises further questions about the future of Harry Kane at Tottenham.

Club sources have indicated that the plan would be for Martinez to play alongside Kane if a move can be completed, although the scale of the potential outlay will of course raise eyebrows across the footballing world.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have already signed Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta for a fee of £42.5m, and have also committed around £20m on Spain winger Bryan Gil.

Tottenham have insisted Kane is not for sale amid strong interest from Manchester City, and it is believed that only an offer well beyond £100m would tempt the north London club into cashing in for their most important player.

Any move for Martinez would depend on whether Inter are happy to allow both of their star strikers to leave the club in one window. Chelsea are set to complete their move for Romelu Lukaku in the coming days in a deal worth £97.5m.

Martinez, 23, scored 17 goals in 38 appearances in Serie A last season as Inter won the league title under Antonio Conte. He joined the Italian club in 2018, for a fee of around £20m, from Argentine side Racing.

Telegraph Sport revealed last month that Arsenal had made an inquiry for Martinez, although Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of a new striker is complicated by the lack of departures from the first-team squad so far this summer.