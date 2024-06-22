Spurs defender confirms Milan talks and hints at wanting move: “Very gratifying”

Emerson Royal has confirmed that AC Milan are in talks with Spurs over his potential transfer but admitted that nothing is done yet, hinting that he would be interested in the move.

Paulo Fonseca is planning a defensive revolution, and at least two new players will be added, barring any further departures, a central defender is important, and many names are in contention, but on the right, one name is becoming the preference: Emerson Royal.

The Rossoneri have been linked with a move for the Brazilian in previous windows including when he was at Real Betis and Barcelona before, but the approach to this summer mercato is without a doubt the most intense the speculation has been.

It seems that Emerson is aware of the stories that are doing the rounds because he has now spoken about the potential of joining Milan in the coming weeks in an interview on Andre Hernan’s YouTube channel.

“The truth is that I still don’t have anything defined. Obviously, to know that Milan is in conversation with the club [Spurs], they are looking for information on me,” he said (via SpursWeb).

“For me, it is very gratifying because Milan is a team known for having Brazilian players, right. We know there have been some great Brazilians to have played for them. Let’s wait and see what’s going to happen.”