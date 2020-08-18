Spurs coach Gregg Popovich passes San Francisco condo for $2.525 million

The Spurs just missed the playoffs for the first time in 23 years, but coach Gregg Popovich still has a small reason to celebrate. His handsome San Francisco condo just sold for $2.525 million, over a million more than he paid for it back in 2002.

It wasn’t his only home on the market; over the summer, he trimmed the price of his 2.6-acre estate in San Antonio down to $3.1 million.

This place is a bit smaller, occupying under 2,000 square feet on the third floor of a 103-year-old building in Presidio Heights. Located a few blocks from the famous Presidio, the unit enjoys views of the city, the bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Molding, wainscoting and hardwood floors bring a formal feel to the living spaces, which include a scenic dining room and living room with a granite fireplace. The updated kitchen adds custom cabinetry and recessed lighting.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office complete the condo. For amenities, there’s an on-site manager, a storage room and a parking spot.

Popovich, 71, is the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,277 victories, and his 24-year tenure is the longest active stretch of any U.S. major sports league. A three-time NBA Coach of the Year winner, he also serves as head coach of the U.S. national team.

Joe and Joseph Moore of McGuire Real Estate held the listing. Richard Welch of Compass represented the buyer.