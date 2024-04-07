Spurs' clash with Forest goes ahead despite fatal stabbing

A police car outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (HENRY NICHOLLS)

Tottenham's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest was set to go ahead as planned on Sunday despite police opening a murder investigation following a stabbing near the stadium.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Northumberland Park shortly early on Sunday morning after a man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

Despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Tottenham confirmed the fixture would still take place at its scheduled 1700 GMT kick-off time.

"Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing police investigation, which is of the utmost importance," a Tottenham statement said.

"This afternoon's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled, however the whole of Northumberland Park Road and Vicarage Road, as well as the north end of Worcester Avenue, will remain closed throughout.

"We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time. Our thoughts are with the victim's family and all those affected."

Police believe they know the identity of the individual found at the scene and are working to inform his next of kin.

No arrests have yet been made.

