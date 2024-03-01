Spurs buy out Marcus Morris, making veteran big a free agent

Philadelphia 76ers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Marcus Morris has bounced around this season. He started with the Clippers (never touching the court for them), was traded to Philadelphia as part of the James Harden deal, then at the deadline ended up in San Antonio as part of the three-team swap that brought Buddy Hield to Philly.

Now the Spurs have waived Morris, making him a free agent, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and then confirmed by San Antonio.

Morris can sign with a team for a playoff run, but his options are limited. Due to his $17.1 million expiring contract this season (more than the $12 million mid-level exception), the new CBA prevents him from signing with any team over the second apron of the luxury tax, which rules out Boston, Golden State, Denver, Miami, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Plus, he cannot return to Philadelphia.

Patrick Beverley said to look out for him signing with Minnesota.

Seasoned Forward & Offensive Threat Marcus Morris is leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves- Per sources



His veteran presence will provide a winning culture to any team looking for a playoff boost. pic.twitter.com/DQIBIsgLoi — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 12, 2024

Morris averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game, in 17.2 minutes a night, for the 76ers.

