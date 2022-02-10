Spurs to buy out Goran Dragic right away

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Spurs — who are trading for Toronto’s Goran Dragic — are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I think Drew Eubanks will slide into the remainder of the Kyle Lowry TPE for Toronto.

That will create a $5.25M TPE for the Raptors of the difference between Goran Dragic’s and Thaddeus Young’s salaries. – 12:20 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Might take some time for Goran Dragic to negotiate a buyout with the Spurs as expected. As @Chris Haynes first reported, there’s interest with the Mavs. Dragic intrigued with Nets, Warriors, Clippers & Bulls, too, but TBD on how that plays out – 12:19 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Mavericks will be the favorites to sign Goran Dragic after his expected buyout from the Spurs, per @Chris Haynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/DpbysDolye – 12:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Goran Dragic is on the move and it looks like he’ll negotiate a buyout with his new team. More on that and other stuff on our Heat trade deadline tracker miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:09 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors get, by all accounts, a high character veteran who can make a shot; a free look at Eubanks and don’t eat into a cent of future financial flexibility

For an organization that very much likes its core, seems a pretty good return for Dragic’s contract. – 12:09 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

So, assuming Dragic isn’t around long, this is the Spurs’ net haul for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in 2018:

Jakob Poeltl

Keldon Johnson

Toronto’s 2022 first*

Chicago’s 2025 first*

Chicago’s 2025 second

*Both first-rounders have protections, but look likely to convey. – 12:08 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

I have concerns about what Dragic will be able to contribute on the court now, but not with what he can provide off the court and as a possible mentor to Luka. – 12:07 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Raptors trading Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thad Young

Spurs expected to negotiate a contract buyout; Mavs, Bucks, Bulls, Clippers interested in free-agent Dragic

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:05 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Dragic fits the description Billy Donovan and AK want in adding to this roster – a player that knows his role and won’t get disgruntled if playing time dwindles as bodies get healthy. – 12:04 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal:

Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder

Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds) – 12:02 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Spurs traded away Goran Dragic for Tadija Dragicevic in 2007, traded Thaddeus Young to get him back 15 years later, and then immediately bought him out. Mixed messages. – 12:02 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Goran Dragic and Donte DiVincenzo had been two of the most-discussed names on the trade market. We’ll be breaking down all the deals that did and did not happen with @Michael Scotto on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET. Download to listen here: thehalftime.app – 12:00 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The Goran Dragic for Thad Young trade makes me feel: – 11:59 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Interested to see what draft compensation the Spurs are getting for Dragic – 11:58 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Dragic could become available to Heat after Spurs deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:58 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The Spurs — who are trading for Toronto’s Goran Dragic — are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers. – 11:57 AM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Thad for Dragic is the 1st time in NBA history 2 lefties with over 12K career points have been swapped #madeupstat – 11:54 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That Dragic-Young deal seems weird. – 11:54 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young sportando.basketball/en/raptors-tra… – 11:53 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

I can confirm Goran Dragic being traded to Spurs for Thad Young (@Shams Charania first). I presume there will be other pieces given salary disparity. – 11:53 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Goran Dragic to the Spurs screams buyout

But Thad Young going to Toronto feels like it eliminates that buyout option for Miami – 11:52 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Thad Young will bring solid defence across a couple positions, playmaking, and a veteran presence in the locker room. Has a good relationship with OG Anunoby as well. He’ll represent a good return for Dragic imo. – 11:52 AM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Funniest ending: Dragic gets bought out and signs somewhere else. Lakers would be the funniest, just because. – 11:51 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I love Masai flipping Dragic for Thad Young; another versatile wing who can help on offense and defend multiple positions. Toronto is going to be a handful in the playoffs. – 11:50 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

“Pop, we have a chance to trade for Goran Dragic 14 years after selling the pick that would have drafted him” pic.twitter.com/S7KNlmf9qx – 11:49 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thad Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:47 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

veeeery curious to see what a kristaps-to-toronto deal would look like given how close the raptors are to the tax.

is it dragic-boucher-khem? and is dallas getting a pick? or is this a straight salary slashing in advance of free agency for jalen and dfs? – 11:21 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There’s of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are. – 11:09 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn could be on the move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

How have you felt about the Goran Dragic situation? – 9:38 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Some pre-trade deadline reading:

On the Raptors’ approach to trade day – hoping to add depth without subtracting from their core: https://t.co/il4rBiriKC

And on the Goran Dragic of it all: https://t.co/3XoUiRX6pW pic.twitter.com/5srN9RhC9h – 9:13 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.

More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.

👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.

Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.

Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.

Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.

There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue – 2:30 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Toronto appeared quite active in trade conversations Wednesday night. Various Goran Dragic scenarios. Bigs. Lakers and Raptors have discussed Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said, but any notion that deal is serious has been miscategorized by @Marc Stein and my listeners. – 1:26 AM

Chris Haynes: Upon completion of an expected buyout between Goran Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to add the veteran point guard, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 10, 2022

Michael Grange: Dragic likely heading to Dallas in buyout market, per sources: -via Twitter @michaelgrange / February 10, 2022

The Raptors are looking to move Goran Dragic, but people around the league have assumed that situation will end in a buyout. If and when it does, the Mavericks might be the favorites and maybe the Bucks, among others, to sign him. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2022