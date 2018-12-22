The Spurs have answered doubt with an NBA history-making turnaround

It was only two weeks ago that San Antonio Spurs doubt had reached 21st-century highs.

Now, after a Friday bludgeoning of the Minnesota Timberwolves, that doubt has been quashed in historic fashion. But a week into December, Pop magic had seemingly evaporated. Talent on an injury-hit roster had seemingly eroded.

Surrounding a home win over the Blazers in early December were three losses by a combined 104 points. A LeBron James fourth-quarter explosion gave San Antonio four defeats in five, an 11-14 record, and second-to-last place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Then, out of nowhere, the Spurs put together one of the most dominant — albeit imperfect — stretches the league has seen. They suddenly sit atop their division after residing in its basement two weeks earlier. And they’ve carved out a line or two for themselves in the Obscure NBA Record Book.

The Spurs’ historically lopsided run

The Spurs, in drubbing Minnesota, became the second NBA team ever to win five of six games by more than 25 points each. Put another way, it’s the second time in league history a team’s five most recent wins have all come with 25-plus-point margins.

More notable NBA records were precluded by an inexplicable 98-93 home loss to the hapless Chicago Bulls last week. But still, San Antonio’s short-term dominance matched — and in some ways eclipsed — that of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 1971-72 Milwaukee Bucks.

Between Jan. 14 and Jan. 26, 1972, that Bucks team won five of six with a net point differential of plus-138. The Spurs, since Dec. 12, have been even better. After two victories by double digits over the Lakers and Jazz, they cruised past the Suns by 25, then smashed the Clippers by 38. Then came the Bulls loss, but San Antonio rebounded with a 27-point victory over the Sixers, a 39-point beatdown of the Magic and Friday’s win over the Timberwolves.

The Spurs’ point differential over the six games was an eye-popping plus-176. Including those wins over the Lakers and Utah, they’ve led by at least 20 points at one stage or another in eight consecutive contests. Even in that Bulls loss, which remains one of the most confounding results of the season’s first two-plus months.

Bryn Forbes is one of many San Antonio Spurs who have stepped up during a dominant two-week stretch. (Reuters)

It’s not hyperbolic to say San Antonio has been the best team in the NBA over the past two weeks.

What has fueled the Spurs’ turnaround?

Playing seven of eight games at home has helped. So has playing the Suns, Wolves and Magic. But a schedule doesn’t explain improvement this drastic. San Antonio’s net rating, over its first 25 games, was -4.2 (points per 100 possessions). Over the past eight games, that number has jumped to +22.5. The NBA’s second-best team over that two-week span, Boston, is at +9.2.

One easy explanation for the change of fortunes is shooting. In those eight most recent games, the Spurs’ effective field goal percentage is up over 60 percent after hovering just above 50 through the first 25. Against Minnesota on Friday, they hit 18 3-pointers, a season-high. The 18 came from seven different players. Thirteen of 18 came from the bench.

Scoring, in general, has been extremely balanced. In the last six wins, no player has eclipsed 27 points. Only three times has a Spur topped 22, and on each of the three occasions, it was a different player – DeMar DeRozan once, Bryn Forbes once, LaMarcus Aldridge once.

Defense has also improved. And before the league could even take notice, the Spurs are back in firm playoff position as the New Year approaches. They still haven’t missed the postseason since 1996-97. And after the past two weeks, you’d bet on them making it for a 22nd straight year.

