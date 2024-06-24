Spurs announce their away kit

Tottenham have unveiled their away kit for the 2024-25 season.

A club statement said: "The kit is inspired by the iconic second shirts worn in the early 80s.

"The light blue stripes bring back a pattern that is synonymous with away kits from some of the most iconic eras in the club’s history.

"The club crest features in the centre of the jersey, providing a futuristic twist to a classic Nike design. The sleeves and neckline include a yellow and white tape which runs as a consistent theme through all of this season's jerseys."