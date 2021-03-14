Spurs’ Aldridge linked to Celtics as a trade target, but does that make sense?

You knew the Lamarcus Aldridge — Boston Celtics trade whispers were going to come; it was only a matter of time.

After the veteran big man and his team, the San Antonio Spurs, came to an agreement it was time for both to move on, someone’s agent or an opposing front office would try to use the Celtics’ possession of a $28.5 million traded player exception (TPE) as potential leverage. And who can blame them? Aldridge makes $24 million this season, an enormous amount of money for a center these days, and certainly not in line with the sort of production the 14-year veteran can bring to the table.

Michael Scotto of our sister site HoopsHype reports that some "executives around the league who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Boston Celtics could join the mix to acquire Aldridge using their $28.5 million trade exception." We want to underscore that we don't doubt Scotto is hearing this. But we do want to question WHY he's hearing this. The Celtics have little to gain with a crowded frontcourt of adding a player on an expiring deal who isn't going to be able to generate a significantly large TPE in a sign-and-trade -- or perhaps any sign-and-trade. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1370978021683949568?s=20

Aldridge isn't a useless player, but he doesn't bring anything of note to the table over existing big men, and would only worsen the current logjam in the frontcourt. Even if non-shooting big man Tristan Thompson was moved in return, it'd add little to the team's capabilities on either end of the court while burning a considerable chunk of Boston's last serious team-building asset. Word is via Scotto that the Miami Heat also want to deal for Aldridge, and we'd start our speculation there regarding why Boston is being tied to using their TPE on the Spurs center on this fine Sunday morning.

