Spurs agree to extend partnership with the NFL

Tottenham have announced an agreement with the NFL to continue their partnership until the 2029-30 season.

As part of the agreement, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be given the official status of 'Home of the NFL' in the UK.

The stadium - which is purpose-built for American Football games - has hosted several NFL matches and events since it opened in 2019.

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: "Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London.

"Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the Club’s financial model.

"NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy."