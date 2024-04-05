SP's Pennington OHSBCA Assistant Coach of the Year

Apr. 5—Staff Report

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) has announced their Girls Assistant Coaches of the Year for the 2023-2024 season

Among those selections was Todd Pennington who has spent the last 13 years as the head assistant for the South Point Pointers.

This year, he assumed head coaching duties for all but 3 games due to a medical issue with his head coach. He led the team to a 13-9 record and a sectional title.

South Point head coach David Adams, South Point praised Pennington for his work this season and in the past.

"Todd has worked tirelessly for the last 13 years as my assistant. He is a great coach that has truly made an impact on the players in our program," said Adams.

Pennington is a former basketball standout point guard for the Pointers' team.

The Ohio High School Basketball Coach Associaiton's other Assistant Coach of the Year selections were Mike Lanza of Bishop Watterson in Division 1, Patrick Pavlansky of Canfield in Division 2, and Lanna Staats of Danville in Divsion 4.