Spruill earns scholarship to compete For Jacksonville University shooting team

May 11—MOULTRIE — Charlie Spruill, a senior at Colquitt Christian Academy, has signed to compete with the Jacksonville University sporting clays, skeet and trap team.

Spruill has been competing in shotgun sports for seven years with the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, Scholastic Clay Target Program and the National Sporting Clays Association.

During his high school career, he has been named to the NSCA Krieghoff All-American team in 2022 and finished second in the nation for D-class shooters in 2021.

He also was named the SCTP National All-Scholastic team in 2021 and in 2022.

Spruill is coached at CCA by his father Robert Spruill and Jeff Cooper.

In the spring, he competes for Mike Simpson and the Bridge Creek Clays.

The young shooter will enroll at JU this fall and plans to study international business.

The sporting clays, skeet and trap team at Jacksonville University was founded in 2009 as a club sport.

In December 2011, after winning its division at the Association of College Unions International National Championships earlier that year, the JUSST officially became a varsity sport.

The JUSST is a 33-time ACUI and SCTP Collegiate high overall National Champion.