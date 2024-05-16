Spruill, Cooper win events in shotgun championships

May 15—MOULTRIE — Charlie Spruill and Landon Cooper took first-place finishes in the Georgia State Junior Olympics and SCTP International State Championships held May 11-12 in Colquitt County.

The USA Shooting-sanctioned event was hosted by Mike Simpson and his Bridge Creek Clays and South Georgia Youth Shooting Club at their facility on the Dunn Road in Hartsfield.

The bunker trap events were held on Saturday, May 11. The international skeet event took place on Sunday, May 12.

The Scholastic Clay Target Program bunker trap competition drew 26 competitors from Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.

Spruill finished with a score of 119 out of 125 targets in the senior varsity division.

Willis McCranie was second with 105 and Rory Lee was third with 95.

In the senior junior varsity division, Wyatt Wojtas was first with 91. Joseph Bermudez was a close second with 90.

John Wesley Sewell was first in the intermediate advanced division with a score of 86 targets. Walker Edwards was second with 75.

In Intermediate entry, Lucas Berggren was first with 80 targets, followed by Brooks Lairsey with 66 and Parks Sewell with 61.

Owen Haas was first in the collegiate division with 108 targets. Alex McHugh was second with 92 and Anthony Cristiano was third with 85.

In the J1 (U21) competition, Spruill was first with 119 targets. He was followed by Haas, with 108, and Logan Wright, with 84.

In J2 (U18), McCranie was first with 105 and was followed by Lee, with 95, and Bermudez, with 90.

Wojtas was first in J3 (U15) with a score of 91. Sewell was second with 86 and Berggren was third with 80.

The high overall in collegiate trap went to Haas, with 108. Abby Wigh was second with 103 and Brendan Lam was third with 93.

In International Skeet, the high overall male award went to Samuel Stewart, with 113 targets.

The HOA female was Tinsley Rigsby, with 74.

Westley Kiter was first in J1 (U21) with 96 targets.

In J2 (U18), Stewart was first with 113 targets. He was followed by Cooper, with 107, and Oscar Foxworth, with 100.

In J3 (U15), Wojtas was first with 69 targets. Brayden Dunkel was second with 57.

The Open Division Skeet first-place award went to Foxworth, with a score of 100.

Kiter was second with 96. Brock Roark and Aiden Tucker tied for third with 85.

In the Scholastic Clay Target Program skeet awards, Dunkel was first in IA with a score of 57.

In SJV, Roark was first with 85 and Wojtas was second with 69.

In senior varsity, Cooper was first with a 107. Kiter was second with 96 and Rigsby was third with 74.