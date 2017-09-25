Sproles out for season after double injury

Darren Sproles of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball as Olivier Vernon of the New York Giants defends on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (AFP Photo/ELSA)

Los Angeles (AFP) - Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday after suffering a broken arm and a knee ligament injury during his team's victory over the New York Giants.

Sproles, 34, suffered a fractured forearm and torn anterior cruciate ligament in the same incident early in the second quarter of Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that Sproles, who is also a key member of the Eagles special teams unit as punt returner, would miss the rest of the season.

"It's a devastating loss obviously with the punt return, the special teams aspect of it," Pederson said.

The diminutive, 5ft 6in (1.67m) Sproles, one of the most popular players in the National Football League, is a 12-year veteran who was first drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2005.

He joined the New Orleans Saints in 2011 before moving to the Eagles in 2014.

He has amassed 3,366 rushing yards during his career and 22 rushing touchdowns.

As a kick returner he has accumulated 11,142 yards, including nine touchdowns.