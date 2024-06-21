Sprints highlight this weekend's Greater Grand Forks Fair shows

Jun. 20—GRAND FORKS — The Greater Grand Forks Fair shows at River Cities Speedway will have a new look this year.

The sprints will be there.

In recent years, the sprints been gone for the Fair races, but they'll be the headliners at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at The Bullring.

On Friday, sprints and the Rebel Midwest Mod Tour will race beginning at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, sprints and lightning sprints will race.

Admission is included with $10 Fair tickets.

Recently, Midco Sports has aired the Fair races, but they will not be televised this year.

The sprints have had a difficult time completing features this season because of rain.

Jade Hastings won the season opener on May 10.

A week later, May 17, rain came down during the features, wiping out the sprint feature. Poor weather forced the cancellation of the May 24 show altogether.

On May 31, the sprints completed their second feature of the season with Mark Dobmeier beating out Hastings for the checkered flag.

The June 7 World of Outlaw Sprint race was delayed multiple times due to rain, but they managed to complete the 40-lap feature. Gio Scelzi beat out Sheldon Haudenschild and Donny Schatz to win it.

Last week, River Cities Speedway planned to hold double sprint features, but they were again washed away due to rain.

Huset's Speedway in South Dakota has a four-day sprint show scheduled for this weekend, but rain is in the forecast. It wiped out Thursday night's $100,000-to-win event. That has been rescheduled for Sunday.

Where: River Cities Speedway.

Friday: Sprints, Rebel Midwest Mod Tour, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Sprints, lightning sprints, 7 p.m.

Sunday: Baja racing.