Sprinters fuel T-Birds to team title sweep

Apr. 10—Ignited by three victories each for Blake Kirkpatrick and Jaxon Budd in sprint events, Tumwater's boys track and field team piled up 86 points to win a three-team league meet on Tuesday night in Aberdeen.

The girls squad for the Thunderbirds accumulated 89 points to also take first. Both Rochester squads placed third with the girls at 23 points and the boys finishing with 17.5 points.

Kirkpatrick blitzed his way to win the 100-meter dash in 11.28 seconds and Budd edged teammate David Malory by .7 seconds to win the open 200.

Those three plus Cash Short teamed to claim the 400 relay in 44.28 seconds. Kirkpatrick and Budd, two sophomores, also ran legs on Tumwater's winning 1,600 relay. Josh Schlecht (400) and Josh Morgan (1,600) picked up wins on the track while Beckett Wall (javelin) and Xavier Bunn (triple jump) won in the field.

Rochester's Gunnar Morgan secured the 3,200 as its lone victory.

On the girls side, Tumwater's Annabelle Clapp picked up three wins — two individual events in the 100 and 800 — then anchored its 1,600 relay to first. She won the 100 by .3 seconds and the 800 by over two seconds.

Ava Jones (200), Reese Heryford (400) and Ashlyn Hufana (long jump) won their respective individual events and joined forces with Cassidy Hedin to triumph in the 400 relay in 50.88 seconds.

The Thunderbirds' Abigail Krause (shot put), McKayla Clary (javelin), Summer Coleman (high jump) and Jesse Brumbaugh (3200) picked up victories. Rochester's 800 relay quartet won in 1:56.24.