Sprint relays, hurdles headline Mustangs' big weekend on blue oval

May 21—DES MOINES — Senior Griffin Olson and the PCM boys track and field team came to Drake Stadium to win medals.

Winning another state championship would have been icing on Olson's career, but the Mustang standout brought home four more state medals this past weekend at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.

"Finishing fifth is awesome. I just love taking home medals and I'm grateful we made the finals again," Olson said after the Mustangs' shuttle hurdle relay team earned another medal on Saturday.

Evan Jones

Olson and junior Gavin Van Gorp were the only two members back from last year's state championship shuttle hurdle relay team but newcomers Jaden Houser and Jake Winters held their own enough to push the Mustangs back into the finals.

Olson also was part of medal-winning relays in the 4x100 and 4x200 and posted a career-best time in the 400-meter hurdles to finish in the top five of Class 2A.

"I'll take fourth. I'll take any medal and it gives us team points," Olson said.

The Mustangs scored 22 points total for the weekend and finished 11th in the final 2A team standings. Mediapolis won the state team title with 47 points, while Spirit Lake (43) edged South Hamilton (42) for second.

The Mustangs' top finish came in the 4x200 relay. The foursome of sophomore Evan Jones, Olson and seniors Jacob Wendt and Gabe Hobbs finished third in a season-best time of 1 minute, 28.02 seconds.

South Hamilton moved its winning 4x400 relay team to the 4x200 and claimed another state title in 1:28.02.

"It felt pretty good this year. We came into state with a group that over the year had problems with handoffs," Jones said. "We never really ran what we knew we could run until we got it set up right. We changed the order right before conference and everything clicked. Once we got that down, we've been running our best."

Riley Graber

The 4x200 team had a season-best time by 1.3 seconds.

"I was proud of us. We worked hard and we PR'ed by over a second, which is insane," Hobbs said. "That's all you can hope for.

"I think the hardest part about the 4x100 was trying to qualify. I was proud of us for getting the baton around the track."

PCM's same foursome of Olson, Hobbs, Wendt and Jones also medaled in the 4x100 relay. They qualified for the finals in sixth with a time of 43.31 seconds and then finished sixth in the finals in 43.42.

The 43.31 was the team's second-best time of the season. Shenandoah won the state title in 42.75.

"This is crazy. This is my first time at state, and I didn't really know what to expect," Wendt said. "But we ran really well obviously and it feels really good."

The shuttle hurdle relay team qualified for the finals with a seventh-place finish in the prelims. The foursome of Van Gorp, Houser, Winters and Olson posted a time of 1:01.24 in the prelims and then lowered their time to 1:01.14 in the finals and moved up to fifth.

Those times for PCM were its two best times this season. Iowa Falls-Alden won the state title in 58.7 seconds.

"I've been an alternate the past two years so I watched this team do well," Winters said. "It's hard to replace (Gavin Fenton) and then we needed to replace Adrien, too, so things haven't been easy. We managed to finish in the top five so that feels awesome. I think this was unexpected, and the future looks good, too."

Coby DeRaad Jacob Wendt

Olson's final state medal came in the 400 hurdles. His career-best time of 54.95 placed him fourth. Defending state champion Jaden Damiano repeated with a time of 52.03.

Damiano was the favorite in the event again, but Olson had hopes after Damiano was DQ'ed in the 110 high hurdle prelims.

"I had a little hope that he may be human like us after he got a DQ in the highs," Olson said. "I trained like an athlete this offseason and not like a powerlifter. I tried to have a mindset of knowing I was pretty good in other events, why can't I be good in this one, too?"

Van Gorp grabbed the team's first state medal of the weekend when he finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 7 1/4 inches. He took advantage of a new rule that allowed the top nine distances to qualify for the finals and then moved up into medal contention with his best mark in the finals.

He registered jumps of 19-9 3/4, 20-6 3/4, 20-5 and 20-6 and had just one foul. Jesup's Jack Miller won the state title with a leap of 22-2 1/4.

Van Gorp missed half the season with an ankle injury. His best jump of 21-1 came early in the season, but he returned in time to grab a state medal.

"I missed six or seven weeks, but it healed well," Van Gorp said. "I lost my confidence some. I just tried to stay consistent. I needed to get more height, but I only fouled once. Getting five jumps in was big. That's the consistency part."

Van Gorp's other individual event was the 110 high hurdles. He finished 14th in 15.59 seconds. It took a 15.33 to advance to the finals. Ethan Stecker of Spirit Lake (14.291) edged Treynor's Brady Wallace (14.292) to win the title.

Jake Winters

PCM's sprint medley team grabbed another state medal on Saturday morning. The team of Jones, Wendt, Hobbs and Graber finished seventh in a season-best 1:35.22. Shenandoah won the state title in 1:32.08.

"It's a really good feeling. I knew we had a shot going in," Graber said. "I think we always feel like we'll run our best here. I just tried to run with whoever was out front. One team got way out front, but I knew Grundy Center's anchor was about my speed so I tried to stay with him and then it's just about finishing strong."

Graber started his weekend with a 12th-place finish in the 400. He turned in a career-best time of 51.09, but it took a 49.98 to earn a state medal. South Hamilton's Ty Koehnk won the state title in 48.39.

"I felt good. It helps to run fresh. I've only ran a couple 400s fresh all year," Graber said. "I worked on blocks this week with Coach Stock, and that helped a lot. I haven't really gotten out fast too much this year so that helped today, too."

The next-best finish for PCM came in the 4x400 relay. The group of Coby DeRaad, Wendt, Hobbs and Graber finished 16th in the prelims with a season-best time of 3:31.61. South Hamilton's state-record time of 3:16.35 won the title in the finals.

Jones' fourth event was the 200. He finished 22nd in the prelims in 22.97, but it took a 22.64 to advance to the finals. Dike-New Hartford's Cameron Decker was the state champion with a time of 22.38.

Mark Bussan also competed in the shot put. He finished 22nd with a throw of 42-5 1/4. He also had a throw of 42-2 1/4. Pella Christian's Trevor Veenstra won the state title with a toss of 58-10 3/4.

Notes: Van Gorp admitted to having luck on his side in the long jump. Had the new rule not gone into effect this season, he would have finished one spot shy of a medal. "This is my favorite event to do," Van Gorp said. "I knew since my sister was good at it I could probably be good at it, too. I just fell in love with it in junior high." ... Houser enjoyed his first state meet experience, too. "It was fun, and I think we did what we could have done," Houser said about the shuttle hurdle relay team. "Once I started running, I was able to tune everything out. I'm grateful I get join this team as a freshman, make the finals and place top five in 2A state."

4x200 relay