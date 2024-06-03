Sprint car driver earns long-awaited victory at Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Daryn Pittman hadn’t won a race at Williams Grove Speedway in eight years, but all of that changed on Friday night.

Pittman hadn’t driven a sprint car in eight months before driving in the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car feature on Friday night. However, time didn’t matter.

The 45-year-old from Oklahoma had a clean sweep; taking $300 for his quick time in time trials and winning the $8,000 feature race.

The win was extra special because it was his Hall of Fame mechanic Dave Brown Sr.’s 90th birthday.

Pittman started in third in the 25-lap race and battled for position throughout the race. A late restart allowed Pittman to take the lead and earn his 18th Williams Grove sprint car victory of his career with a 3.413-second lead.

The full results are as follows:

1. Daryn Pittman

2. Troy Wagaman Jr.

3. Lance Dewease

4. TJ Stutts

5. Ryan Newton

6. Lucas Wolfe

7. Devon Borden

8. Jeff Halligan

9. Danny Dietrich

10. Ryan Taylor

11. Chad Trout

12. Kyle Moody

13. Freddie Rahmer

14. Austin Bishop

15. Dylan Cisney

16. Aaron Bollinger

17. Kody Hartlaub

18. Kyle Spence

19. Rick Lafferty

20. Kyle Keen

21. Matt Miller

22. Tony Jackson

