Sprinklers interrupt Clemson-Virginia Tech game, to delight of Hokies players

Virginia Tech might want to check their sprinkler timers next time. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Virginia Tech’s bid for an upset win over Clemson took an unexpected turn Saturday night.

As the Clemson offense lined up near the end of the first quarter, it was interrupted by several sprinklers going off on the field of Lane Stadium.

Officials immediately paused the game while waiting for the sprinklers to cut out, but that didn’t stop Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield from having some old-fashioned fun with them. Hollifield’s teammates also enjoyed themselves on the sideline, jumping and waving towels during the stoppage.

Let’s just say there have been worse attempts at stopping the Clemson offense this season.

Unfortunately for Virginia Tech, play did eventually resume, and the Hokies’ 7-3 lead didn’t last long. Clemson entered halftime up 17-10, partially thanks to a Virginia Tech Hail Mary that was completed to end the half, but came up painfully short.

