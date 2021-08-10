Springfield hospitals see ‘very encouraging’ drop in COVID cases, but deaths continue

While hospitalizations among those infected by the coronavirus are down in Springfield-area hospitals, southwest Missouri isn’t out of the woods yet.

Erik Frederick, Mercy Springfield’s chief administrative officer, said Tuesday that the hospital system — which includes Mercy Hospital Springfield and five regional hospitals — was caring for 89 COVID-19 patients, down from 106 the previous day. On Monday, 97% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated.

“Big drop over the last 72 hours,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Very encouraging and a needed respite for all of our coworkers.”

89 COVID+ @MercySGF. Big drop over the last 72 hours. Very encouraging and a needed respite for all of our coworkers. 4 deaths however bringing the August total to 32. We welcome the lower census but the virus has not gone away. Get vaccinated. Mask up. https://t.co/eu5DSyomX0 — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) August 10, 2021

On Monday, CoxHealth was treating 172 patients with coronavirus, CEO Steve Edwards said of the Springfield hospital system. On Tuesday, the number was down slightly, at 162, Edwards said in a tweet Tuesday.

Edwards on Tuesday noted that not all of the COVID-19 patients are being cared for at the hospital.

In July of 2020, CoxHealth at Home — which provides home care services in southwest Missouri — had about 170 patients on home oxygen, Edward said. This July, it was more than 700.

Six more people died between Monday and Tuesday, Edwards said, bringing August’s total to 32. To date, CoxHealth has reported 600 COVID-19 deaths.

“ERs in Springfield very slow as hospitals are dealing with high admissions and no where to transfer,” he tweeted Monday. “This is adversely effecting Covid and and noncovid patients.”

In the past week, 633 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Greene County, according to state data. This is down a couple hundred from the weeks prior.

Story continues

In July, more than half of the patients admitted to the intensive care unit at Mercy Springfield Communities hospital system died, Frederick said last week.

Edwards said symptomatic positivity continued “inching down,” landing on 20% as of Tuesday.

“We welcome the lower census but the virus has not gone away,” Frederick wrote on Twitter. “Get vaccinated. Mask up.”

Covid inpatient 163, down from yesterday, but 6 more deaths, 600 total. Symptomatic positivity still inching down, now at 20%



In July of last year CoxHealth at Home established about 170 patients on home oxygen, this July we did over 700. pic.twitter.com/D8ati3Pnha — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) August 10, 2021

More children hospitalized

From June to July, the rate of new infections in children under the age of 12 more than doubled, Katie Towns, director of health for Springfield-Greene County, said last week.

Diane Lipscomb, medical director for inpatient pediatrics and the pediatric intensive care unit at Mercy Springfield, said Wednesday that since June 1, and the onset of the delta variant surge, her hospital has seen an increase in pediatric patients who have been critically ill with the virus.

“In prior surges, we had very few children, if at all any admitted,” Lipscomb said. “During this surge, we are now seeing children admitted at the rates of zero to five per day.”