Springfield football coach earns college degree 37 years later

Dec. 16—Springfield High School football coach Maurice Douglass has fulfilled the promise he made to his mother years ago about earning a college degree.

Douglass left the University of Kentucky for the NFL draft 37 years ago, and on Friday he graduated from the university with a bachelor's degree not long before his 60th birthday.

The number 37 has special significance for Douglas, who wore jersey number 37 during his nine years playing for with the Chicago Bears.

Douglass played high school football at Trotwood-Madison, where he helped the Rams to a Division II state runner-up finish in 1981. He played for two years at Coffeyville Community College before transferring to Kentucky, where he played in 1984 and 1985.

He was chosen in the eighth round, No. 221 overall, by the Chicago Bears in the 1986 NFL Draft and played in the NFL for 11 seasons before returning to the area as a coach. He led Trotwood-Madison to a D-II state championship in 2011 before taking over as Springfield's head coach in 2014.

Last season, his 10th at Springfield, the team advanced to the D-I state championship game for the third straight season before losing to Lakewood St. Edward. His teams have an 83-40 record in those 10 seasons.

Douglass said when he left college to go into the NFL, he promised his mother that he would eventually earn his degree, and he wanted to keep his promise to her.

"Coach Douglass' story should be a message of inspiration, especially for student-athletes, about the importance of finishing what you start," said Springfield Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill.

"It's about so much more than the classes you take or the reports you write — it's the doors that a college degree can open for you when the game is finally over."