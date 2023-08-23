Here are the Springfield-area high school receivers to know for the 2023 season

Almost everyone in central Illinois paled in comparison to Sacred Heart-Griffin’s overwhelming ensemble of receivers last season.

KeShon Singleton ended up at the Air Force Academy, while Jake Hamilton was named The State Journal-Register’s Male Athlete of the Year.

A new generation of receivers and tight ends will now come into full view for 2023.

Here are the Springfield-area’s top receivers ahead of Week 1.

Jaron Boggs, Havana

The all-Prairieland Conference honorable mention collected five catches for 161 yards and three scores as a junior. Fellow senior all-PLC honorable mention Hunter Nichols shifts over to running back.

Braden Buffington, Staunton

The all-South Central Conference third-team offensive recipient led the Bulldogs with 23 catches for 461 yards and five scores.

James Cummings, Southeast

The senior all-CS8 honorable mention will shift from running back to wide receiver to supply even more depth at that position, which also includes all-CS8 pick David McGehee and all-CS8 honorable mention Marcel Jerome.

Southeast’s James Cummings (12) finds a hole on a rush against Normal U-High in the first half at Southeast High School in Springfield, Ill., Friday, September 17, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

Parker Gillespie, Rochester

The electrifying all-Central State Eight Conference pick is currently out with a knee injury. He led the league in receiving yards (1,129) and catches (61) with nine TDs. He also put up 206 rushing yards and another TD and completed 9 of 10 passing attempts for 148 yards and two TDs. He is expected to return at some point during the regular season. Where he lands on the field will be something to follow.

Rochester's Parker Gillespie makes a reception during the game against Effingham Saturday Oct. 29, 2022.

Paul Hartman, Springfield High

The athletic 6-foot-5 senior was employed as a quarterback last year but will line up as receiver and tight end this fall. This is Hartman’s true domain. He has several offers as a tight end, including Marshall and Alabama-Birmingham. Sophomore Brody Scheffler is set to handle the QB duties.

Seamus O’Brien, Sacred Heart-Griffin

The Cyclones will brandish a whole new corps of receivers this fall. O’Brien, a junior, may be poised for a breakout season. Ditto junior Jamarion Bardwell and junior transfer Mylin Logan. Senior Jake Kepler will also help fill in at tight end.

Keenan Powell, Litchfield

The senior hauled in a team-best 33 catches for 575 yards and five touchdowns before nabbing the bronze medal in the triple jump (44 feet, 0 3/4 inches) of the Class 1A boys track and field state finals over the spring.

Rodney Reed, Jacksonville

The senior receiver corralled 17 receptions for 446 yards and six TDs and garnered all-Central State Eight Conference honors.

Cooper Schallenberg, Pleasant Plains

The lengthy junior totaled 23 receptions for 310 yards and three TDs to lead the Cardinals in that department. A wealth of other options include junior wideout Charlie Severino (15 catches, 140 yards) and senior tight ends Carter Durako (8 catches, 118 yards, 2 TDs) and Carter Streck (3 catches, 16 yards, 1 TD).

Pleasant Plains' Cooper Schallenberg anticipates a pass during practice on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Gavin Simmons, Chatham Glenwood

The junior wideout raked in 12 catches for 174 yards and two scores in a supporting role behind former teammates Tyzhon Randell, Miles Stapleton and Logan Tomlinson.

Sawyer Smith, Auburn

The senior wideout chalked up 23 receptions for 383 yards and two TDs while rushing for two more scores. He was all-Sangamo Conference honorable mention. He will take over the lead role following the departures of Jackson Kern and Nathan Barth, who combined for 15 TD catches. Senior tight end Grant Dobson supplied 15 catches for 174 yards and a score.

Auburn's Sawyer Smith attempts to hold onto the football during a Sangamo Conference game against Athens at Michael J. Potts Field on Friday Sept 16, 2022.

Jack Swaney, Rochester

The senior receiver had 41 catches for 520 yards and three scores in 2022 and will have to take on a bigger role while Gillespie is out. The Rockets have a variety of other talented receivers, including seniors Canon Bruce (21 catches, 390 yards, 4 TDs), Ednor Slot and Henry Buecker — not to mention senior tight end Lance Ingold.

