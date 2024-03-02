Springfield area high school girls' basketball Classes 4-6 district results

Missouri's Class 4 girls played their district championships on Friday night while Classes 5-6 held their semifinal matchups to set up title bouts on Monday. Here are the results from games across the Springfield area.

Class 4: Logan-Rogersville 58, Mountain Grove 36

The Lady Wildcats secured their first district championship since the 2019 season in which they finished third in the state.

A dominant win for Logan-Rogersville saw them in control for most of the night. A young roster has taken the Lady Cats from a .500 team a year ago to one that's 21-7 and trending upward.

There is much to be excited about with this program led by sophomore standouts like Reagan Rasmussen and Hailey Buckman.

Class 4: Aurora 46, Mount Vernon 9

Yes, you read that score correctly.

Nothing slowed Aurora down as the Lady Houns grabbed their second-straight district championship while holding Mount Vernon to single digits.

Aurora and Logan-Rogersville will play in the Class 4 sectionals on Monday night. MSHSAA had yet to announce a time and location as of Friday night. Check MSHSAA.org for the latest schedule.

Aurora won both matchups between the two in the regular season with the Lady Houns winning 65-59 at home on Dec. 14 and then winning 50-40 at the Pink and White Tournament on Dec. 30.

Class 5, District 6: Marshfield vs. Branson

A 6 p.m. district championship showdown between top-seeded Marshfield and third-seeded Branson will take place on Monday at Marshfield High School.

Marshfield took care of business in its first two games with 30-point and 29-point victories against Parkview and Carl Junction respectively. The Lady Jays have been among the best teams in the area in recent years and are seeking their first district championship since 2014. This may finally be their year.

Branson pulled off a 61-52 upset over West Plains on Friday night when the Lady Zizzers are coming off three straight trips to the state semifinals. The Pirates are another upset away from their first district championship since 2017.

The two played on Jan. 4 in Marshfield with the Lady Jays escaping with a 57-55 victory.

Class 6, District 5: Kickapoo vs. Republic

The Lady Chiefs and Lady Tigers will run it back in a district championship game for the second straight year. Republic won the matchup 57-50 last year while needing a second-half rally.

Kickapoo had no problem making the championship with a 38-point win over Central followed by a 31-point win over Ozark. The Lady Chiefs' defense didn't allow 30 points in either game.

Republic had a tougher battle after its 34-point win over Willard in the quarterfinals. A 53-49 win over Nixa on Friday night was neck and neck the entire game.

These two will play Monday at 6 p.m. at Glendale High School. It's the second meeting between them this year with the first coming on Nov. 30 at the Willard Basketball Classic with Kickapoo winning 64-46.

The Lady Tigers are much better now than they were back then and haven't lost a game in 2024. Kickapoo's in the same boat as a team that hasn't lost since Dec. 16.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield girls basketball Class 4-6 district results