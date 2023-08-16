Here are the Springfield-area high school football linemen to know for 2023 season

North Mac’s Cooper Starks loomed as the Springfield area’s most imposing lineman last year before departing to Vanderbilt University.

Who will dominate the trenches this season?

Here are the Springfield area’s top linemen for 2023, listed in random order.

Grant Dobson, Auburn

The returning all-Sangamo Conference first-team defensive end totaled 70 tackles, including 13 for loss and five sacks. He was on last year’s preseason watch list after piling up 75 tackles and 15 for loss as a sophomore. The two-way senior also stars as a tight end. He chalked up 15 catches for 174 yards and one TD as a junior. Senior Juan Giron is another returning starter on Auburn’s offensive line.

Brayden Johnson, Williamsville

The senior will anchor the defensive front as a third-year starter after help spurring the Bullets to the Class 3A state finals last fall with 33 tackles. He was named all-Sangamo second team defensively.

Williamsville's Brayden Johnson (76) brings down North Mac's Jake Ferguson (31) from behind on a rush in the second half at North Mac High School in Virden, Ill., Friday, October 1, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

Brayden Leathers, Athens

The senior left guard was voted all-Sangamo first team offensively and helped pave the way for a potent ground game that amassed more than 3,000 rushing yards. He was also all-Sangamo second team defensively as a linebacker with 97 tackles and four sacks.

Karter Reiss/Parker Lyons, Rochester

Both senior offensive linemen garnered all-Central State Eight Conference honors but makeup just four returning starters offensively. Reiss and Lyons also return at defensive tackle and linebacker, respectively. Lyons tallied 58 tackles. That includes seven for loss and four sacks.

Rochester's Karter Reiss (59) celebrates sacking Sacred Heart-Griffin quarterback Ty Lott (16) in the first half at Rocket Booster Stadium in Rochester, Ill., Friday, September 10, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

Lance Ingold, Rochester

The senior defensive end flourished with 49 tackles, including 7 1/2 for loss and 6 1/2 sacks. He will also contribute at tight end.

Mark Helm, Chatham Glenwood

The imposing 6-foot-5, 260-pound senior offensive lineman returns alongside junior Caleb Woods and senior Landon Frazier. Helm’s older brother, Daniel, is currently a professional tight end with the Detroit Lions. Senior Justin Hay will help lead the defensive front.

Burke Wilkin/Jacob Carstens, Sacred Heart-Griffin

The senior offensive linemen are the only returning starters on that entire side of the ball, with Wilkin at center. Carstens will also play nose guard defensively. They were both all-CS8 honorable mentions among a slew of seniors last season.

Sacred Heart-Griffin's Burke Wilkin participates in the first official day of practice at Ken Leonard Field on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Evan Wachendorf, Lincoln

The senior offensive lineman was selected all-Apollo Conference second team in the Railsplitters’ final year in that league. That offensive front also returns senior Joe Dahmm and junior Tate Johnston.

McGwire Martindale, Havana

The two-way senior lineman was named all-Prairieland Conference first team as a defensive end and second team as a guard. He wrangled 60 tackles.

Oliver Cooley, Jacksonville

The two-way senior lineman was tabbed all-CS8 honorable mention, along with a number of other returning starters in the trenches. That also includes two-way junior Aiden Surratt, junior offensive linemen Avery Cook, Miradi Dandu-Mwani and Ryan McCombs, and senior defensive lineman Drake Nicholson.

Connor Henley, Kincaid South Fork

The two-way senior lineman was named Illinois 8-Man Football Association all-state at 6-2 and 280 pounds. Senior Colin Elder is the only other returning starter on the offensive line.

Weston Kuykendall, Carlinville

The two-way senior lineman will be a key piece on the offensive front, along with senior Camden Naugle.

Brandon Lehman/Blayne Pope, Pana

The senior duo will spearhead the offensive and defensive lines, along with fellow returning starter, junior Kamden Brown. They will be a crucial strength to begin the season.

Braxton Baer, Beardstown

The senior center and linebacker is back on the preseason watch list and will lead the Beardstown rushing attack with senior running back Christy Domitien.

Sean Fleming, Staunton

The two-way senior lineman was named all-South Central Conference second team offensively. That offensive and defensive front also returns Reece Girth, Jordan Snider and Greg Knop. Two-year starting offensive lineman Daniel Blotevogel shifts over to tight end as well.

Robert Bolden, Springfield High

The 6-3, 230-pound senior defensive end was an all-CS8 honorable mention with 40 tackles, including four for loss. Senior nose tackle Ethan Bentley (6-4, 340 pounds) will fill the middle defensively. Senior Cristian Sanchez, named all-CS8 honorable mention, will spearhead the offensive line alongside seniors Dorian Eguez and Kavion Beler.

Elliot Lentz, Hillsboro

The senior pitched in both ways as a tight end and defensive lineman. Seniors Landon Reincke and Cole Lenczycki will also anchor the offensive line after the Hiltoppers generated more than 3,300 rushing yards en route to the playoffs.

Jaxson Batty/Lucas Stinson, Nokomis

Both lines appear to be a strength heading into the 2023 season, led by this tested senior duo.

