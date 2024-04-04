Springer, Strouse become first Daily Item girls wrestling MVPs

Apr. 3—During the first season of PIAA-sanctioned girls wrestling, there's been a ton of firsts that were achieved by girls across the state.

Out of thousands of females that took to the mats this season, only 208 competed at the state tournament last month at the Giant Center.

Karissa Springer and Nevaeh Strouse were the only two local girls to make the trip to Hershey, both representing Selinsgrove. Even though the pair didn't reach the medal podium, they still did enough to warrant being named the Daily Item's first annual co-Girls Wrestlers of the Year.

"It's definitely special with the first year of it being sanctioned," Springer said. "I feel that I did very well — I did better than what I thought was going to with the stakes being higher this year. But I feel like did pretty good, and I feel that me and Nevaeh both deserved this."

"It's pretty nice," Strouse said. "If I'm being honest, I never really thought I would've come this far. So it's actually really nice and it makes me feel better, especially with how my season ended."

Strouse and Springer went a combined 1-4 during the state tournament. Wrestling at 112 pounds, Strouse was pinned by Conneaut's Daylee Watson in 4:30 in her opening match. Strouse was then eliminated by Pleasant Valley's Juliette Trout in a 15-0 technical fall to end her season at 23-8.

Competing at 136, Springer was pinned by Schuylkill Valley's Kayley Weidner in 4:25 in her first match at states. Springer was on the brink of elimination after going down 8-0 to Whitehall's Ruth Rivera. However, Springer turned things around after she pinned Rivera in the third period to become the first Valley female to win a match at the Giant Center.

Springer was then knocked out of the tournament when she got pinned by Western Wayne's Sara Shook in 1:39. Springer ended her year with a record of 24-8.

"I was very awe-struck," Springer said about earning a win at the state tournament. "It was so surreal — I never really felt anything like that before. I felt like I had done what I went there to do. I knew I was definitely not top-seed, I definitely wasn't gonna walk out there a state champ, but one of my main goals was to win a match down there. I'm glad I finally did it."

Even though the state tournament didn't go as planned for Springer and Strouse, both wrestlers enjoyed the opportunity to compete at the Giant Center.

"It was definitely very nerve-wracking because I've never been to a competition that big," Strouse said. "I enjoyed it, it gave me a lot more experience because I didn't go into it expecting the competition to be as tough as it was."

Since Springer and Strouse are juniors, both will have one more opportunity to wrestle at the Giant Center and compete for a state title next season.

They'll have different motivating factors heading into their season campaigns, however. Springer hung up a photo of her crying after being eliminated at Hershey on her bedroom wall.

"Next year, I'm planning on going back and placing, and that's my end goal for next year," Springer said. "My senior year, I'm hoping to go out with a bang and come home with a state medal."

Strouse wants to wrestle at the collegiate level at Division I Lock Haven, so she wants to come out with a better showing at states next season.

"I think my senior season is the most important because I wanted to place at states all four years of my high-school career," Strouse said. "It hasn't happened yet, so my senior year is gonna be the year to do it, and I've been improving. So I think for my mentality I really want to place there."

Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin believes that the program will grow as a result of Springer and Strouse competing at Hershey.

"It's like a nice exclamation point at the end of our first season ever, whereas if we wouldn't had those two girls, the chances of us getting anyone to states would've been very slim," Martin said. "But we had a successful season, and that just was like the icing on the cake."

More Valley female wrestlers will look to make the trip to Hershey next season. Selinsgrove's Mikayla Martin (100), Milton's Adelyn Bush (130) and Miranda Garcia (235) and Danville's Jadelyn Sarviss (148) and Kamryn Michaels (190) fell short of states after being knocked out at regionals.