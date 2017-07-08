Springer hits two more home runs, Bryant shines

The Houston Astros claimed a big win in MLB as George Springer continued his fine season.

George Springer continued his stellar MLB season for the Houston Astros, while Kris Bryant also starred on Friday.

Springer helped Houston earn a 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, collecting four hits, four runs scored, two home runs and five RBIs.

After his latest offensive outburst, Springer is batting .307 with 27 home runs and 60 RBIs already this season.

Bryant also hit two home runs, guiding the Chicago Cubs to a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Elsewhere, the San Diego Padres edged the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Yankees 9-4 and the Atlanta Braves were downed by the Washington Nationals 5-4.

The Cleveland Indians thrashed the Detroit Tigers 11-2, the Boston Red Sox got past the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 and the Texas Rangers shut out the Los Angeles Angels 10-0.

The Minnesota Twins had a 9-6 win against the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Mets edged the St Louis Cardinals 6-5, the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 12-4 and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame the Cincinnati Reds 6-3.

The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2, the Miami Marlins made a fast start on their way to a 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed a 4-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals.

BRILLIANT BRYANT

Cubs third baseman Bryant had been struggling to live up to the MVP-winning pace he set last year, but he found his swing in a win over the Pirates. Bryant went four-for-five with two home runs and a triple. He became the first Cubs player to jack two home runs and record a triple since Todd Walker in 2004.

JUDGE DELIVERS AGAIN

Aaron Judge blasted his 30th home run of the season.

Judge's latest home run moved him passed Joe DiMaggio for most home runs by a Yankees rookie. He also became just the second rookie to hit 30-plus home runs by the All-Star break, joining Mark McGwire in 1987.

NOLASCO NIGHTMARE

Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco allowed eight earned runs in just 1.2 innings of work, leading to a heavy loss against the Rangers. Nolasco is now 4-10 with a 5.06 ERA this season.

BRAVES AT NATIONALS

Daniel Murphy's walkoff, RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning led Washington to a win over the Braves on Friday. Atlanta will now have to deal with Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.28 ERA), who has struck out 10-plus batters in four of his last nine starts. Julio Teheran (6-6, 5-14), who has a 2.88 ERA in eight road starts, will toe the rubber for the Braves.