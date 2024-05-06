Springdale Veterans Memorial to host 3rd annual golf tournament

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Veterans Organization will host its third annual golf tournament in June, all for a good cause.

According to the press release, the tournament will support and help raise money to build a veterans memorial at the J.B. Hunt Park in Springdale.

The third annual golf tournament will take place on June 24 at 9.00 A.M. at the Springdale Country Club.

You can also donate to the organization by visiting their website.

