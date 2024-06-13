Springdale swimmers qualify for Olympic trials in Indianapolis

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The best swimmers in the country will soon take over Indianapolis for the 2024 Olympic trials, and among those making the trip are two teenage swimmers from Northwest Arkansas.

Swim practice is already underway as the sun rises above the Springdale Aquatic Center and for two young ladies, it’s one of the last practices before the biggest meet to date.

At 15 and 16 years old, Caden Martin and Hayden Gibson are joining the best swimmers in the country at the Olympic trials in Indianapolis.

“I’ve had this goal for a really long time. I mean, my mom was a swim coach for college teams. Throughout her entire career, so I’d always seen really fast. Swimmers had this qualification standards, and I’ve always just dreamed of attending this meet,” Martin said.

Martin will be competing in the 50-meter freestyle and Gibson will compete in the 200-meter backstroke.

“I knew I was really close. So before that, meet I really just thought about my race like almost every day, just thinking about my plan and what splits I need to go. So I was already prepared,” Gibson said.

Aquahawqs Head Coach John Moseley is looking forward to seeing what the ladies accomplish under the bright lights.

“So just seeing them and the growth they made on our team over the last several years has been

incredible to watch. And I think just a culmination of years and years and years of hard work, and that’s exciting,” Aquahawqs Head Coach John Moseley said.

Associate Head Coach Mohamad Abdelaal will be there in Indianapolis to support Martin and Gibson.

“Like for them to have a great time to make it as much fun as possible to compete, to be at their best and compete at their best,” Abdelaal said.

It’s also an opportunity for them to start making a name for themselves as their career progresses.

“My goal really is to get experience, have fun, drop time, hopefully, and maybe make the semifinals,” Gibson said. “We’ll see.”

“Gain some experience so I can come back in 2028 and hopefully make that Olympic team,” Martin said.

As they head to the trials with their own goals, they are happy to be experiencing it, together.

“Hayden and I have always been really close and we’ve always pushed each other, whether that’s in practices or meets and it’s just been crazy to watch our journey together,” Gibson said.

A journey that’s taken them to one of the biggest stages in their sport and inspired others around them.

