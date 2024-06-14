Springbok injuries mount before Ireland series

Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse both started in the back three in South Africa's World Cup final win over New Zealand [Getty Images]

World champions South Africa will be without several injured players for their opening Test with Ireland in Pretoria on 6 July.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed injuries to backs Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse and Kurt-Lee Arendse and forwards Steven Kitshoff, Jean Kleyn and Lood de Jager.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe is also a doubt for the first Test having been ruled out of the Boks' one-off Test against Wales at Twickenham on 22 June.

South Africa host Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria before a second Test at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 13 July.

The Boks have not played since beating New Zealand to clinch their second successive World Cup in October.

Ireland have won their past three matches against the Boks, including a 13-8 victory in the pool stages of last year's World Cup.