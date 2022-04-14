Springball Takeaways: Injury updates, and notable drills from Oregon Ducks 10th practice

The Oregon Ducks were back inside the Moshofsky Center on Thursday morning for their 10th spring practice of the year, this time wearing shells while they went through work ahead of the Spring Game coming at the end of next week.

While we didn’t get any full-contact action, there were a lot of pads cracking with a couple of new drills that we saw, one of which looked similar to the classic “Oklahoma” style drill where two offensive players were pitted up against two defensive players in a run-blocking and tackling scenario.

We also got an update on a few injured players and one wide receiver who was not present at the start of practice but was later seen on the sideline without pads on. Here are the takeaways:

Oklahoma in Oregon

Arguably the most fun drill to watch on Thursday morning was a new one for media members to see this year, where a wide receiver and running back lined up against a linebacker and a defensive back. The QB threw a screen pass to the RB, and then the 4 players went after each other, with the linebacker looking to shed the block and the DB pursuing the ball-carrier.

It certainly gave some highlights, the most notable of which came with WR Isaah Crocker blocking and Seven McGee running the ball. Crocker held onto his block all the way to the sideline, pushing the DB out of bounds, while McGee gave a nice jump-cut to the inside and made the oncoming defender whiff. It drew a couple of reactions from the crowd, and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham raced after Crocker to congratulate him on the nice block in open field.

Punt-return Depth Chart

During the special teams’ portion of the practice, we once again got to see punt returners put on boxing gloves while they fielded kicks and raced upfield. While we have been told not to make much of the rotation of players this early in the spring and mistake them for depth charts, it seemed notable that Seven McGee returned the first punt, followed by Chase Cota, and then Josh Delgado.

Secondary pursuit drill

Another new drill that we saw on Thursday morning came in the individual period, where the defensive secondary — what looked like linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties — lined up at respective cones spread across the field. As a coach threw the ball to a wide receiver in the flats, every defender was asked to sprint to the ball from across the field and work on their pursuit angles to make the tackle.

Notable Injuries and Absences

Once again, cornerback Dontae Manning was sporting a full leg brace while at practice, but donned pads and a helmet and went through stretches with the team at the start. He was also joined by LB Justin Flowe, DL Brandon Dorlus, DL Keyon Ware-Hudson, and DL Popo Aumavae with the injured group. There may have been additional players in that group of limited participants, but those were the several that I could make note of.

A notable absence early in the practice was WR Kris Hutson, who was not with the team for warm-ups or the first few drills. At the end of the media-allowed portion of practice, Hutson was seen on the sideline wearing his helmet but did not have any pads on. It is unclear whether he was injured or not.

