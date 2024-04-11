Spring Warriors, Part 2: Guinee leads stacked boys lacrosse team, girls also promising

Apr. 11—When All-Merrimack Valley Conference star J.P. Guinee transferred to Andover High last season from the Holderness School, everything changed for the Golden Warriors boys lacrosse team. As an Army commit, the then-junior totaled 46 points, revamping the Andover offense.

Even more is expected this spring, as the season kicked off last week.

Returning a bevy of talent, including Guinee and Mac Gobiel, the Warriors look to make another deep tournament run, after falling to Lincoln-Sudbury in the Round of 16.

"This is a really great group of young men looking forward to their season," said Andover coach Bryan Brazill. "We have all worked very hard to be prepared for a great schedule, and to play our best lacrosse in May and June."

With 10 children in the family, the Guinee family is well represented at Andover High. JP will be playing alongside his brothers, junior James, and freshman Dan.

On the girls side, the Golden Warriors lost a giant piece of their program over the last few years when Rose MacLean graduated and since has gone on to Clemson. Finding a way to replace her won't be easy.

First-year head coach Meg Reddy will look to a strong junior class which includes multi-sport athletes Lucy MacLean, Scarlet Glass and Grace Johnson, all attackers/midfielders, as well as the return of senior Haley Carver, who missed all last year to an injury.

"We are very optimistic about this season," said Reddy. "We have a younger lineup with tons of potential. The returners have taken on a leadership role to help teach the newcomers."

Boys LacrosseHead Coach: Bryan Brazill

2023 record: 12-6, Division 1 Round of 16

Returning Starters: JP Guinee, Sr., Attack; Matt Johnson, Sr., Attack; Mac Gobiel, Sr., Mid; Nate Hemman, Sr., Defense; James Guinee, Jr., Defense; Dechlan Machold, Jr., Defense.

Returning Lettermen: Ethan Ruvido, Sr., Attack; Cam Brosnan, Jr., Attack; Nate Waldinger, Soph., Attack; Robert Hauser, Sr., Mid; Jack Cooper, Jr., Mid; Drew LaChapelle, Jr., Mid; Logan Ring, Jr., Mid; John Niles, Jr., Mid; Colin Gilbert, Jr., Defense; Ian Dalton, Jr., Defense; Luke Langon, Soph., Defense.

Promising Newcomers: Adam Segal, Jr., Mid; Ben Gwiazda, Jr., Mid; Dan Guinee, Frosh., Mid; Marcus DeJesus, Frosh., Mid; Frank Aloi, Frosh., Mid; Ben Bergeron, Frosh., Mid; Charlie Nies, Frosh., Mid; Drew Vaccaro, Frosh., Defense; Maksim Curreri, Frosh., Goalie.

Girls Lacrosse Head Coach: Meg Reddy

2023 Record: 9-11, lost in Division 1, Round of 16

Returning Starters: Vivian Aloi, jr., attack; Jesselle Brussard, jr., defense; Lucy MacLean, jr., midfield; Scarlet Glass, jr., midfield; Ella Vidoni, sr., defense; Grace Johnson, jr., midfield; Madison Shattuck, sr., defense; Haley Carver, sr., attack.

Returning Lettermen: Bella DiFiore, sr., attack; Sophia Nesbitt, jr., attack; Elyse Fergus, sr., defense; Ella Sewall, soph., defense; Addison Glavin, jr., goalie.

Promising Newcomers: Elyse Jaracz, fr., midfield; Alexis Ross, fr., attack; Kate Livermore, fr., midfield; Reese Downey, fr., attack; Brooke Isbell, jr., attack; Addison Feltz, jr., attack.