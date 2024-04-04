Spring Warriors: Baseball and volleyball ready to shine, softball looks to surprise

Apr. 4—The Massachusetts high school season is underway, and once again Andover sports some of the most talented teams in the state.

Coming off a breakout 2023 season, Andover baseball looks ready to contend, led by the Jaillet twins and others. They return lots from last season, an can both pitch and hit with anyone.

Another very talented entry is the Golden Warrior boys volleyball team. The Golden Warriors return Marco Gomez-Cabo, one of the best in Mass., and a very impressive supporting cast. They are dreaming of a huge state tournament run.

The Andover softball team was hit hard by losses, and is looking to surprise some people.

The Golden Warrior boys and girls lacrosse teams will be previewed in next week's Andover Townsman.

Baseball looking dangerous

The Golden Warriors, which finished 15-6 last year, enter this year as one of the more talented teams in the state. Returning All-Conference pitcher Chris Jaillet will anchor the staff after finishing 4-1 with a 3.87 ERA last year. Ben Workman (1-1, 1.45 ERA), who was the MVP of last year's James Genoulis' Memorial Tournament, will provide as tough of a 1-2 punch as there is in the league.

Andover got a big boost to its team when Will Norris, an All-Conference selection who batted .469 at Central Catholic last year, transferred in and he'll provide a big stick in the order to go along with the very talented Teddy Gibson (.409 average) and Ryan Jaillet (.333 average). Chris Jailet, Norris, Workman and Gibson all were selected in either the sophomore or junior all-star state games last summer.

"I feel that the MVC is one of the top leagues in the state from top to bottom," said head coach Dan Grams. "This team has worked extremely hard in a short period of time and we have very good team chemistry."

Volleyball loaded with talent

Andover boys volleyball hits the spring with a talented roster, led by two of the area's top returners.

All-MVC pick Marco Gomez-Cabo, a 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter, is back alongside classmate and fellow captain Noah Chanthaboun, a 6-foot libero and utility man.

"If Marco Gomez-Cabo isn't the best player in the MVC, he is right at the top," said Golden Warriors head coach E.J. Perry, whose squad went 12-9 last spring. "The versatile senior can set, hit and pass. Noah Chanthaboun played three positions last year, but looks to control the defense as our libero.

"The biggest surprise has been the return of super sophomore Zachary Medjamia. While he was excellent as a freshman last year, he played a summer circuit, an intense (Junior Olympics) season and returns as our most improved player. He will set and hit. This year's team is full of dedicated ballers."

Softball starting over

Only one returning starter returns for Andover softball, which will turn to a deep and gifted group of underclassmen.

"I lost nine seniors/starters, but my sophomore and freshmen classes, I consider loaded," said coach Andover coach Rick Quattrocchi. "We can flat-out run, and I love to run. Man, can they go."

Sophomore catcher Aria Fraser is the lone starter back. Her classmate Molly Purtschert and freshman Eve Rittershaus are expected to swing the bat well this spring.

The coach called junior captain Lila Mangenheim a "softball fanatic," so she will be ready this spring.

Right now, four different Warriors could figure into the pitching plans.

"The last three years, we've had one of the toughest schedules in the state, and that's because of the MVC. It's such a tough league," said Quattrocchi. "You take an inning off in this league, and you are going to lose. It's that simple."